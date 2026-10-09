How To Watch UNC Basketball's Exhibition Game vs. USC

This offseason has been all about speculation and anticipation for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program, with Michael Malone taking over as head coach and a new-look roster.

The Tar Heels have 11 newcomers in the rotation this upcoming season. We finally get to watch how this team looks in a live game against an opponent. Here's everything you need to know about North Carolina's preseason opener against the USC Trojans on Friday night.

How To Watch, Listen to North Carolina's Exhibition Against USC

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, NC)

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: ACC Network

Listen: 97.9 The Hill

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Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is an excellent measuring-stick game for the Tar Heels, as USC is in discussions to be a top-10 team to open the 2026 season. As noted, North Carolina looks vastly different under Malone, with Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Jarin Stevenson, and Sayon Keita likely forming the starting five. The bench features Maximo Adams, Alexandros Samodurov, Angelo Brizzi, Kevin Thomas, Cade Bennerman, Isaiah Denis, and Jaydon Young.

Malone and the coaching staff will likely utilize this game to experiment with multiple players and rotation combinations. The center position and incoming freshmen are the two situations to keep tabs on. The Tar Heels have faced a slew of doubts leading up to the season, but none larger than the frontcourt. Stevenson is a staple at power forward, but the center rotation’s an unknown commodity .

As for the incoming freshmen, Adams, Thomas, and Keita are the players to watch for. Adams is a potential superstar in the imminent future, and having that caliber of talent coming off the bench is staggering. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward would be a starter on plenty of rosters around the country. Meanwhile, Thomas is the player who should see extensive opportunities on the court, as he needs as much experience as possible before the start of the regular season.

Finally, the most obvious component Tar Heel fans want to see is how this team operates under Malone's leadership. Unlike last season, North Carolina's backcourt is capable of scoring at will. Brown averaged 19.9 points in 2025 at Utah, and Avdalas' ability to create for his teammates is perfect alongside Able and Brown.

Juxtaposing this backcourt trio against USC's allotment of talent in that department will make for a tantalizing matchup to watch on Friday night. Although, the Trojans do have some players out.