UNC High-Profile NIL Additions Who Need a Huge Camp
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Last offseason, the North Carolina Tar Heels were unable to construct a competitive roster in time for the start of the 2025 season, as Bill Belichick joined the program late in the recruiting process.
That left the 74-year-old head coach with a roster lacking depth and overall talent. That is not an excuse for North Carolina's struggles last season, but with that said, the front office ensured that the roster would not be that inept heading into this season. While the roster doesn't nearly measure up to the top-tier programs around the country, North Carolina has put in the required effort to construct a competent depth chart.
With that in mind, here are several players acquired via the transfer portal who have probably received lucrative NIL deals and need a strong outing in training camp.
Billy Edwards Jr.
This one is pretty obvious, as the Wisconsin transfer was brought in to solidify the quarterback position. As everyone who follows North Carolina's football program knows by now, the coaching staff is holding a competition to determine the Week 1 starter.
Edwards Jr. and his camp expect him to be named the starting quarterback at some point during training camp, but that doesn't guarantee anything. If the former Wisconsin quarterback wants the job, he will have to earn it. Based on the expectations and the amount of money North Carolina is paying Edwards Jr., he needs a strong showing during training camp.
Peyton Seelmann
I have no worries about Seelmann's ability to make an immediate impact and demonstrate that through training camp, but the former Richmond linebacker must prove his worth in the coming weeks.
Seelmann is part of a completely revamped linebacker room, forming a tandem with Syracuse transfer Derek McDonald. The junior linebacker finished second in the Patriot League in tackles last season, totaling 120. That production, paired with the investment made by the Tar Heels' brass, elevates the pressure on Seelmann to validate it from the start of training camp.
Travis Burgess
Yes, this is another quarterback, which is the most valued position in all of sports, but that is not the only reason Burgess is facing pressure heading into training camp. Burgess is also an incoming 4-star recruit with the talent to develop into a long-term starting quarterback for North Carolina.
Now, I am not saying that if Burgess struggles, Tar Heel fans should write off his future, but North Carolina did aggressively pursue the 6-foot-4, 193-pound quarterback. Assessing Burgess' performance in training camp will not be measured by whether he wins the starting job, but rather by whether he proves he can learn the offense while showcasing his physical talents. The Tar Heels' brass will be delighted that the program's future is in good hands.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.