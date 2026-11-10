After Best Performance of Season, UNC Football Still Isn't Finished

As the North Carolina Tar Heels' season has evolved, the 2026 campaign can only be described as one riddled with growth and high hopes while still feeling the effects of a program rebuilding from a horrific season prior.

The Tar Heels are 5-4, one win away from bowl eligibility for the first time under head coach Bill Belichick. There is an argument that the team could be 7-2 with one conference loss and be in the thick of the ACC Championship hunt. While they may be a year away from that, the 38-21 win over the UConn Huskies showcased their most complete performance of the season.

Tar Heels Are Far From Finished

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UConn has taken a step back as a program, but North Carolina needed to have a complete game to bolster confidence in what they're truly capable of as a well-coached team with flaws but the potential to smash through expectations, as they are far from finished.

The Tar Heels team I've watched this season has steadily grown from a team that could barely hold off TCU in Dublin to blowing out an opponent that could've easily gone blow for blow, but was instead engulfed by in-game adjustments to both the weather and on-field situations.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

I would say the growth first showed beating No. 25 Pittsburgh, earning a big road rivalry win against Duke, and going toe-to-toe with the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes.

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes the catch against the UConn Huskies in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What I saw from North Carolina at Pratt & Whitney Stadium was a team that finally established a quality run game with over 160 yards on the ground and big plays in the passing game from wide receiver Jordan Shipp and star tight end Jelani Thurman . I also saw a defense that dismantled the Huskies in the second half, wet conditions and all, with stout run defense, key takeaways, and a welcome sack by Melkart Abou Jaoude.

There's Reason for Optimism

Saturday was some of the best football we have seen from the Tar Heels since Belichick became head coach. Both sides of the ball had their moments, and they still struggle to play complementary football. Even so, Tar Heel Nation should be optimistic about what lies ahead with a favorable schedule.

The hope is that Belichick's team can finish the year with more complete performances, and none would be sweeter than against NC State on Thanksgiving Weekend. North Carolina is in good shape, and they are far from finished with their goals for the rest of the campaign.