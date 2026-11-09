How UNC's Jelani Thurman Charging Toward National Recognition

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the powerhouses of college football for many decades, recently a national champion and playoff contender until this upcoming season. After yesterday's loss to the No. 23-ranked Oregon Ducks, they're wishing they had a premier talent like North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman to pair with superstar wideout Jeremiah Smith.

The Tar Heels may have gotten one of the best offseason acquisitions from the transfer portal when they landed the former Buckeyes tight end and a top recruit at the position. Wearing No. 45 in honor of his late mother, former WNBA star Kara Braxton, Thurman has launched himself into the national scene as one of the country's best tight ends.

Thurman's Production and Talent Speaks for Itself

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) reacts after his touchdown against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not sure what Ryan Day's deal is with mis-evaluating and misusing tight ends, but not giving your former high-4-star recruit tight end more opportunities with the freakish talents he had on offense seemed ill-advised. Thurman needed more chances to produce, and the Tar Heels, with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and head coach Bill Belichick, seemed like a good match.

It became a match made in Tar Heel heaven. Chapel Hill now has a tight end who is one of their best overall players, third in receiving yards for all FBS tight ends (525), and is one touchdown away from matching the school record for receiving scores by a tight end. The production, to say the least, has been outstanding.

The talent himself is unbelievable. At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Thurman is a rare athlete who can generate chunk yards after the catch with creativity and elite athleticism for the position while using his long arms and strong mitts to reel in passes away from his frame. Under Petrino, you need to be a great run blocker, and Thurman has been nothing but that since Week 0 against the TCU Horned Frogs.

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Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) scores a touchdown against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The John Mackey Is Within Reach

College football awards tight ends the John Mackey Award for the nation's best at the position. Thurman and fellow ACC tight end Luke Reynolds have played squarely into that conversation. Virginia Tech's success may give Reynolds the edge, but Thurman might be the most gifted of the two.

Thurman will have a decision to make after the regular season on whether he should declare for the 2027 NFL Draft, as he'll almost certainly be one of the three best prospects at his position, maybe the best. Yet many Tar Heels fans will remember him for what he has done for the program in a resurgent season under Belichick.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) reacts in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thurman has been one of the biggest factors in why North Carolina is 5-4, one win away from a bowl game, with a favorable schedule ahead to finish the year on a significantly high note. He's in the hunt for major accolades and has a steaming-hot draft stock.

In what has been a sign of great progress for Belichick, acquiring Thurman via the transfer portal is easily one of his best moves that saved his job and the program.