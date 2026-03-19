Analyzing VCU Through Perspectives of UNC's Trimble and Veesaar

The North Carolina Tar Heels are the No. 6 seed in the South Region and face the No. 11 seed VCU Rams on Thursday night at 6: 50 P.M. ET.

Despite the difference in seeding, VCU is not a team North Carolina should overlook, and the coaching staff and players acknowledge that sentiment. While speaking with the media on Wednesday during this press conference availability, Seth Trimble and Henri Veesaar discussed what makes the Rams a dangerous opponent.

Trimble's Thoughts

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

VCU's guard tandem of Terrence Hill Jr. and Jadrian Tracey combine for 25 points per game, which is a major concern for the Tar Heels, who have struggled against prolific-scoring guards. Trimble expanded on this, highlighting VCU's offensive firepower.

"They're a guard-heavy team," Trimble explained. "All of their guards can really go. Even their big, he's really good. He's electric. He has really all the tools. They're a team that really spaces the floor. They're all incredible shooters, and they have very good spacing with a good drive-and-kick game."

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) pokes the ball away from North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

As mentioned, North Carolina has struggled against this archetype throughout the season, and the senior guard acknowledged the Rams' three-point shooting as a concern.

"We've played a few teams like that this year," Trimble continued. "I feel like we've been doing a good job of preparing, but we know that they can really shoot the ball, and they're going to want to space you out and take you one-on-one almost."

Veesaar's Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

VCU has lost only three games since the start of January, and the junior center sees a confident team that is capable of putting extra stess on an opposing defense.

"You can definitely tell they're a confident team," Veesaar said. "They have won a lot of games. I think their spacing is a big part, the way they go five out and try to drive close-outs and put teams in rotation and just try to work on those. I think that's going to be the key for us."

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to the basket during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

North Carolina is entering the tournament with adversity, as Caleb Wilson is out for the rest of the season with a broken thumb. Veesaar explained how the team is entering the tournament with a chip on its shoulder.