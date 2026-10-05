UNC Red Zone Report: Successes, Failures, and Adjustments Needed

The start of conference play has been concerning for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have dropped the first two games against ACC opposition.

On Saturday, the Tar Heels fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 37-26, and after a 2-0 start, they now sit at .500. Not long ago, analysts were discussing North Carolina taking the next step in the Bill Belichick era. Well, the Tar Heels have reverted to what they were ever since the 74-year-old took over as head coach. That said, here are the factors behind North Carolina's success and struggles in the red zone.

Opening Drive Success

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whatever offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is cooking up in his first 15-play script is working, as the Tar Heels have scored on the opening drive in three games, including against Notre Dame.

Typically, North Carolina methodically drives down the field, but on Saturday, Jordan Shipp had two receptions for 57 yards, helping move the ball on a seven-play, 74-yard drive. Those explosive plays are what the Tar Heels have been missing this season.

End of First Half

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) scores a touchdown as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylen Sneed (3) defends in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the most impressive drive of the season, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. was impeccable, leading North Carolina on a 15-play, 97-yard drive. The veteran quarterback capped off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Thurman.

That was the best sequence of Edwards Jr.'s time as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback this season. If North Carolina can do that consistently, the offense can turn things around.

Why Drives Stalled

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Francis Brewu (7) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels' struggles to move the ball on Saturday stemmed from their inability to create chunk plays on the ground and Edwards Jr.'s inconsistencies. After leading the offense to an opening-drive touchdown, Edwards Jr. threw two interceptions on consecutive drives. Those turnovers helped the Tar Heels fall behind by 14 in the blink of an eye.

Another reason North Carolina's drives failed was Edwards Jr.'s struggles to connect with his weapons on layup throws. That's been a recurring theme for the Wisconsin transfer this season. The Tar Heels have talent in the backfield and in the pass-catching department, but they can only do so much if the quarterback play is subpar.

How UNC Will Fix Issues in Week 6

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen McGill (27) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, these woes have happened too often to be fixed that easily. It simply comes down to how well Edwards Jr. can run the offense. Right now, it's hard to see any end to these problems; it's been four weeks, and the offense is still the same.