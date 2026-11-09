Assessing UNC's Billy Edwards Jr.’s Performance Against UConn

With a win on Saturday, the North Carolina Tar Heels have returned to above .500 and inched closer to qualifying for bowl eligibility.

North Carolina showed promise on both sides of the ball in their 38-21 victory over the UConn Huskies in Week 10. That said, we're going to focus on the offense, specifically Billy Edwards Jr., and assess his performance.

Edwards Jr.'s Stat Line

In the win, Edwards Jr. completed 29-of-38 passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. On the surface, that stat line indicates that the six-year veteran had a stellar performance, but he struggled at various points in the game. The first quarter was turbulent for Edwards Jr., who threw an interception on the opening drive and nearly threw another on the ensuing drive.

Additionally, the Wisconsin transfer failed to complete multiple throws that an experienced quarterback should be able to. This has been an issue all season and is one of the main reasons this team isn't sitting at a better record. It was a solid outing by Edwards Jr., and he recovered smoothly in the second half, but these slow starts have been the Achilles' heel for Edwards Jr.

Who Helped Edwards Jr. the Most?

For the second straight game, the target share wasn't consolidated between just a couple of options, as Edwards Jr. connected with 10 different pass catchers. While I wasn't overly impressed with Edwards Jr. on Saturday, and yes, his interception was inexcusable, he has done a better job overall navigating through his progressions. That has led him to spread the ball around more evenly among his pass catchers. Here's a look at who stepped up for Edwards Jr.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jelani Thurman: seven receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns

Jordan Shipp: five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown

Demon June: two receptions for 31 yards

Trech Kekahuna: four receptions for 29 yards

Benjamin Hall: four receptions for 26 yards

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) on th field against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the targets were divvied out across the board, Thurman and Shipp continue to be the clear-cut top pass-catching options for Edwards Jr. Those two are his go-to targets on crucial downs and in the red zone. Those two also accounted for all three of Edwards Jr.'s passing touchdowns.

Kekahuna's stat line may not show it, but his impact on this offense has grown since the beginning of the season, when he was phased out after a costly fumble in the season opener. However, Kekahuna has made a more consistent role for himself.

We didn't mention Jaylen McGill, but the three running backs compiled nine receptions for 75 yards, giving Edwards Jr. an escape valve underneath. That also allowed the veteran quarterback to establish a rhythm, as he struggled to complete passes downfield. Overall, it was a well-balanced pecking order in the passing attack.