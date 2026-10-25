Tar Heel Takes: What Stood Out in UNC's Loss to Syracuse
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The North Carolina Tar Heels fell to the Syracuse Orange 31-30 on Saturday night.
Here are some of the good and not-so-good developments that emerged from this contest.
The Good
Jordan Shipp Shines
The star wide receiver was dominant in this one, recording eight receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown. Shipp's ability to create separation at all three levels of the field and evade defenders for yards after the catch was on full display.
Third-Down Efficiency
When the passing and running games mesh, the Tar Heels are always positioned in manageable third-down scenarios. For the most part, North Carolina's offense remained ahead of the chains and on schedule. That contributed to the Tar Heels going 9-of-17 on third downs.
Backfield Doesn't Skip a Beat Without Benjamin Hall
Whenever a team is without its starting running back, it can cause some uneasiness for the offense. Not many teams have multiple running backs capable of leading the backfield. Luckily, the Tar Heels do. Jaylen McGill and Demon June are different-style runners, but they form a potent one-two punch.
The two running backs split the backfield work essentially 50-50, combining for 115 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. They also combined for 25 yards and one touchdown on four receptions.
Not So Good
Can't Stop the Run
It's been a recurring theme for this defense to be gashed on the ground, and that was the case again on Saturday night. Syracuse ran for 199 yards and two touchdowns on 49 attempts. It was an underwhelming performance by the defensive line, which is struggling to impose its will in the trenches.
Blown Opportunity
For the second consecutive week, North Carolina squandered a double-digit lead. Except this time, the Tar Heels couldn't escape with a win. Quite frankly, this was a game they should have won, considering Syracuse entered this matchup at 2-4.
The offense struggled to sustain drives after the first quarter, while the defense couldn't get off the field on third downs late in the game. Now, the Tar Heels enter a matchup against the Miami Hurricanes at 4-3, instead of 5-2. North Carolina will likely lose and enter the final four games of the season at .500.
Billy Edwards Jr.'s Inconsistencies Prove Costly
Edwards Jr. started the game completing his first 11 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown. From that point forward, Edwards Jr.'s struggles, which have been present all season, continued. The veteran quarterback missed simple reads, lost his composure in the pocket, and failed to string together multiple passes when the Tar Heels weren't running scripted plays.
In each of the Tar Heels' losses, including on Saturday night, Edwards Jr.'s shortcomings have been the catalyst. His inability to sustain drives allows opposing teams to stay within striking distance, as was the case against Syracuse.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.