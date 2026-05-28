Assessing North Carolina’s Key Bench Pieces

Despite entering Chapel Hill just over a month ago, North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach Michael Malone has assembled a roster that should make some noise in 2026.

While expectations are relatively low, North Carolina has the coaching and personnel to emerge as a surprise team in college basketball next season. The Tar Heels have made noise in the transfer portal and recruitment pool, constructing a compelling starting five. However, let's take a deeper look at the bench and assess how each player in the second unit will make an impact for North Carolina in the 2026-27 college basketball campaign.

Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adams was recruited under the previous regime, which raised doubts about his commitment, especially after Dylan Mingo decommitted from North Carolina shortly after former head coach Hubert Davis was dismissed. However, Adams met with Malone and decided to stay in Chapel Hill.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward's role on the team was up in the air until Tuesday, as Matt Able officially withdrew from the upcoming NBA Draft. If Able were to remain in the draft, Adams would have most likely been promoted to the starting lineup. Instead, Adams will come off the bench as a legitimate scorer, which makes him an even more dangerous asset.

Every team needs a strong scorer off the bench who can energize the team in stretches. Adams' ability to score at all three levels and create off the dribble will be apparent from the get-go.

Kevin Thomas

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Arguably, the surprise acquisition this offseason was landing the former LSU commit. The 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward is a stout defender and could develop into a potent two-way player under Malone.

The 4-star prospect averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game during his senior year in 2025. It will take time for Thomas' role to materialize, but his defensive pedigree will be a key factor in how many minutes he logs in Malone’s first season in Chapel Hill.

Cade Bennerman

Dec 6, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; A general view of the logo on the court prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

As currently constructed, the Tar Heels are in desperate need of frontcourt production. At the moment, North Carolina's center rotation consists of Sayon Keita and Bennerman. There have been reports that Greek center Alexandros Samodurov is likely joining North Carolina at some point this offseason.

Based on what we know now, Bennerman is expected to be a key rotational piece off the bench. Keita and Bennerman are both raw players with little to no collegiate experience, so I expect Malone to rotate them consistently during the non-conference portion of the schedule.