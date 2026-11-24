Michael Malone has already signed 5-star elite prospect Demarcus Henry, and with three crystal balls projecting five-star CJ Rosser to join him, the Heels are off to a great start in Malone's first recruiting cycle.

However, it may not end there, as North Carolina has an opportunity to land another elite talent in the class.

Decision Time

In what has been a quiet recruitment over the last couple of weeks, there is finally major news coming from Jalen Davis's camp, as the top-20 prospect will announce his commitment decision Tuesday at 4:30 pm Eastern time. Davis will announce his commitment via CBS Sports HQ and the CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube channel. North Carolina is one of the four finalists, along with Washington, UCLA, and Gonzaga.

Jalen Davis, the No. 13 ranked player in the class of 2027, is set to announce his decision live with @247Sports and @CBSSportsHQ. He'll choose from Gonzaga, North Carolina, UCLA and Washington live at 2:30 pm pacific on Tuesday No. 13 ranked Jalen Davis is set to choose between… pic.twitter.com/N8UQB0kQhY — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) November 23, 2026

Malone and the Tar Heels have come a long way in this recruitment, as North Carolina wasn't even on Davis's original list of 10 finalists back in August. Once the Tar Heels officially offered, it immediately earned them an official visit from Davis on October 3.

North Carolina had been speculated to be one of the top choices for quite some time, and Davis was actually reportedly set to take a final unofficial visit to Chapel Hill following his Gonzaga visit. However, according to multiple sources, that trip has yet to come to fruition and now seems like it won't happen at all.

Being from Bremerton, Washington, gives Gonzaga, UCLA, and Washington much easier access to recruit Davis heavily, a factor that does not fall in North Carolina's favor. With Gonzaga getting the final visit from Davis, combined with the proximity to home, I would venture a guess that the Bulldogs enter the final day of Davis's recruitment in the lead.

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis (10) and teammates react as the buzzer sounds and they win the state championship 45-43 over R.A. Long in Yakima on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's pure speculation on my part, but it would make sense for Gonzaga to want to keep Davis from making that return trip to Chapel Hill. The Bulldogs got the last word with his official visit on November 7th, and another look at North Carolina would only give Michael Malone and the Tar Heels a chance to change Davis's mind.

What It Means For North Carolina

Davis is the number one player in the state of Washington and a top 20 prospect according to the 247Sports composite rating. The 6'3" guard plays at Bremerton High School, which is the same school that produced former Tar Heel Marvin Williams. He's a scorer who can play on and off the ball and also profiles as a player who could benefit from development under Malone.

With DeMarcus Henry already signed and CJ Rosser trending heavily towards the Tar Heels, giving Malone a backcourt piece to build around in his first full recruiting cycle could be another win in a recruiting class trending towards the number one spot. Regardless of where Davis ultimately lands, Tuesday's announcement could be a pivotal moment for Malone's 2027 class.