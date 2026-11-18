The early signing period window is almost over, and one of the biggest names still left on the board of 2027 recruits is five-star CJ Rosser.

The 6-foot-10 power forward is arguably one of the best, if not the best, player in the class of 2027 , and has been linked to the Tar Heels for months now. He has yet to make a decision or announce when that could potentially be. However, news coming out of Arkansas could have an impact on his ultimate decision.

Arkansas Factor

Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas has been a school atop Rosser's list for quite some time now, and one of the major reasons that Arkansas remains in the recruitment race is due to a potential pairing with his teammate, Beckham Black.

Black is a fellow five-star prospect and the younger brother of former Razorback Anthony Black. Rosser and Black play together at Southeastern Prep and on Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup. Arkansas has been connected as a very possible landing spot for Black for quite some time, and rumors have come about that Black would love for his teammate to follow.

However, Cayden Daughtry, another five-star guard, committed to Arkansas this week, and the now potentially crowded backcourt may change how appealing Arkansas looks to a player like Black. Arkansas reportedly would still love to pair up Black with Daughtry, but the question seems to be whether or not that is something Black is interested in.

Is Texas The Only Other Choice?

That being said, if Black does ultimately decide to look elsewhere, Texas seems like the only other realistic option. If Black does decide to go to Texas, it means Arkansas loses one of its strongest selling points for Rosser, and a commitment for UNC may be much more likely.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it may initially seem like the pair could now commit together at UNC, it still seems like the bad blood between Black and signee DeMarcus Henry makes that a very tall task.

Plus, the amount of money that Carolina would have to spend on all three of those recruits would be absurd, and the talent that they would be able to supply them with may not be enough to create a truly competitive team.

On the bright side, the same can be said now about Arkansas. I doubt the Razorbacks would want to pay for all three of Daughtry, Black, and Rosser, meaning it seems like this development pushes Rosser even further towards home.