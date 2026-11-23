The Tar Heels have added another elite talent to join Demarcus Henry in Chapel Hill next season.

After months of speculation, five-star elite prospect CJ Rosser has officially committed to North Carolina. Rosser is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, according to 24/7 Sports.

The 6'10" power forward announced his commitment to North Carolina in an Instagram reel on Monday evening, giving Michael Malone and the Tar Heels their second five-star prospect in his first recruiting cycle as the Tar Heels' head coach. His message was simple: “UNC, I’m coming home. #committed”.

A Long Time Coming

NEWS: 5⭐️ CJ Rosser has committed to North Carolina, source told @Rivals.



The 6-foot-10 forward is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2027 class, per Rivals. https://t.co/P7InYYkuxk pic.twitter.com/HTZ1j9vgDP — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 23, 2026

Roster's recruitment was quite the roller coaster, as many schools seemingly came and went throughout the race, but one thing stayed constant throughout the entirety, and it was that North Carolina seemed like a very strong suitor. Originally from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Rosser is coming home. The Heels were a favorite for a long time, but it did not come easy. He took a variety of visits to places including Louisville, Kentucky, USC, Arkansas, NC State, and Miami.

Rosser's recruitment also ran through two coaching staffs. As a sophomore, Rosser unofficially visited Chapel Hill and received an offer from former head coach Hubert Davis. When Michael Malone took over as head coach, he moved fast, making sure to secure continued interest from Rosser.

What It Means for Carolina

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With elite prospect DeMarcus Henry already signed to the Tar Heels, Rosser and Henry could form arguably the best duo in college basketball next season, regardless of their age and experience. Rosser is about as elite as a recruit gets. According to the 24/7 Sports composite ratings, Rosser is the number one power forward in the class and has a strong argument as the best player in the 2027 class.

It's as strong a start as you can get for Michael Malone in his first recruiting class, as he lands two of the best players in the country. Rosser will make an immediate impact for the Tar Heels and give Michael Malone a front court to build around this offseason.

This commitment should give Tar Heels fans a ton to celebrate as excitement continues to build in Chapel Hill throughout this recruiting cycle. Michael Malone has done an excellent job as a recruiter thus far, and while the focus should continue to be on this season, it's getting increasingly difficult for Tar Heels fans not to look forward to what's to come.