Michael Malone is on the brink of a major win for the Tar Heels in his first recruiting cycle as the North Carolina head coach.

He's already landed five-star elite prospect Demarcus Henry, who could arguably be the best player in the entire class. All signs point towards Malone and the Heels landing yet another five-star who can also compete for the title of best player in the class of 2027.

It Was Always North Carolina

CJ Rosser has been tied to the Tar Heels for months now, and as a Rocky Mount native, it seems like he's trending towards heading home. Thursday, Rosser received not one, not two, not even three, but four total crystal ball predictions, all pointing him towards North Carolina.

On3 analyst Joe Tipton logged a crystal ball for North Carolina to land the five-star power forward. Tipton has an excellent track record when it comes to recruiting predictions, which should make the Carolina fan base feel very safe about where this recruitment is headed.

Joe Tipton has logged a prediction for UNC to land CJ Rosser pic.twitter.com/fGfbuWrPVW — Kade Nix (@bykadenix) November 19, 2026

Rosser has also generated three predictions on 247Sports as well, further bolstering the fan bases' expectations for landing the 5-star.

Prolific Duo In Chapel Hill?

What Michael Malone is doing early in Chapel Hill is nothing short of impressive. With Demarcus Henry already locked in and signed, adding a player like CJ Rosser will automatically give Carolina a very good argument for having the number one recruiting class in the nation, all in Malone's first recruiting cycle as the head coach.

If Rosser does indeed land in Chapel Hill, you have to imagine him and Henry would be one of the best and most anticipated duos in college basketball next season.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After months of back-and-forth on where Rosser would land, North Carolina steadily held a lead throughout the entire process, according to many who closely followed the recruitment. From the beginning, North Carolina seemed like a strong suitor, and it looks likely that Rosser will indeed end up in Chapel Hill.

In college recruiting, there is no such thing as a “lock” anymore, but when you consider all of the signs that point towards UNC, you have to imagine that Carolina is as close as it gets to being considered one.

It's unknown when we could see Rosser finally commit, but you have to imagine that, with all of the crystal balls coming his way, it could be sooner than many think. Fans would love to see Rosser commit soon, as they can finally have relief on the roller coaster that has been Rosser’s recruitment.