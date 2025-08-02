UNC Baseball’s Gavin Gallaher Sets up for Junior Year
Gavin Gallaher, third baseman for Scott Forbes, was a firey bat in the hitting lineup during the 2025 season, batting an average of .325, plus scoring 54 runs and 77 hits — racking up 13 doubles, a triple, and 17 home runs (second most behind catcher Luke Stevenson who had 19).
Below is information provided by GoHeels on Gallaher's freshman season, his career before UNC, and personal notes:
"AS A FRESHMAN (2024)
• Named to the Freshman All-America second team by Perfect Game.
• Selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional after blasting a walk-off grand slam in the teams opening round win over LIU.
• Selected for the All-ACC Freshman Team.
• Played in 53 and started 45 games for the Tar Heels.
• Hit .314 with eight home runs and seven doubles, knocking in 38 RBIs.
• Finished with the fourth third most sac flies in the ACC (4).
• Went 7-for-10 in the final two games of the Miami series, collecting three hits on Saturday and four with six RBIs in the finale.
• Combined with Luke Stevenson to hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning against Wake Forest to help UNC complete the series sweep.
• Stole home in the first inning of a 19-2 win over William & Mary (5/1).
• Drove in the game-winning run in the win over Duke to clinch the ACC regular season title.
• Earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team.
• Chosen as the best newcomer in the weight room by the UNC Strength & Conditioning staff.
HIGH SCHOOL
• Ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in North Carolina and 149th overall prospect by Perfect Game.
• Graduate of Pro 5 Academy.
• Coached by Mike Griffin.
• Three-year letterman at Pro5 Academy.
• Selected to the National Academies Association (NAA) All-Star Team.
• Attended Middle Creek High School (N.C.) as a freshman.
PERSONAL
• Born Gavin Gallaher on August 3, 2004 in Cary, N.C.
• Parents are Sean and Liz Gallaher.
• Youngest of four children: Riley, Regan and Gracen.
• Father, was four-year letterman and assistant baseball coach at Wake Forest University; brother Riley played football at South Carolina and Campbell; sister Gracen played sand volleyball at UNCW."
The Tar Heels will be without a few key players due to this year's MLB Draft (Jake Knapp, Aidan Haugh, Kane Kepley as well), but Coach Forbes and the rest of the staff will be able to count on Gallaher to continue the offensive hitting prowess that bolstered the team's sucess to winning an ACC Championship. And if things swing their way, the College World Series can become a reality, too.
