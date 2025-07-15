Tar Heels' Aidan Haugh Plays Waiting Game and Wins
Being a 16th-round selection in the Major League Baseball draft comes with a small signing bonus and a big dream. For North Carolina hurler Aidan Haugh, he decided he wanted to wait for the bigger bonus and put off his dream for another year.
After getting drafted in the 16th round by the Minnesota Twins in the 2024 draft, Haugh had to make a decision. He could take short money and leave Chapel Hill, or he could use his final year of eligibility to become a more dominating pitcher and get selected higher in the 2025 draft.
Essentially, Haugh bet on himself and he won.
He returned to Chapel Hill for his senior season and was a sixth-round selection on Monday by the Tampa Bay Rays. He doubled down on himself and ended up with pocket Aces.
Haugh was pick No. 177 and became the third member of the Tar Heels program to have his name called on television as a professional baseball player.
He started his career at Fayetteville Tech and transfered to North Carolina. He immediately became a team leader and took possession of the mound like he owned it. He appeared in 39 games, 22 as a starter, and proved he was versatile enough to enter the game in any situation. Coach Scott Forbes could have used him at any point in the game. He partnered with Jake Knapp, who was drafted by the Chicago Cubs, to give the Tar Heels a powerful 1-2 punch.
In 2025, Haugh, who stands 6-foot-6 and weights 229 pounds, finished the season with a 5-4 record as a starter. His 3.72 ERA was ninth-best in the ACC among those that qualified based upon innings pitched. He only gave opposing hitters a .240 batting average against him and was dominant on the mound.
If there is anything the newest Rays player has to work on it is his control. He has a great collection of pitches, but his location on his fastball could be better placed. Tampa Bay has a history of developing pitchers and Haugh will be no different. As he takes the next step on the ladder and goes to the minor leagues, he will be taught by some of the best in the game.
Haugh has tremendous potential and could be a diamond in the rough. If the Rays can develop him the way they develop their other young arms, Haugh could be pitching in Tampa Bay before too long.
