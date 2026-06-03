UNC Baseball Super Regional Breakdown: Schedule, How To Watch, Bracket
North Carolina completed the clean sweep in the Chapel Hill Regional to advance to the Super Regional, where they will once again play host.
In a region that was originally thought to be a tough draw, the Tar Heels dominated for most of the regional and are now one step closer to making it back to Omaha. Each step of the way grows in difficulty, but the performance from the Heels in the Regional gives fans optimism about the team’s chance to extend their run.
Who Will UNC Play?
The Tar Heels will be matched up against Southern California, who have advanced out of the College Station Regional backed by a 7-1 win over the hosting Texas A&M Aggies.
The fight between the Trojans and the Tar Heels will be a best-of-three series, with all three games being played at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill. This should give the Heels a huge advantage playing at home, and the crowd should take advantage of that privilege.
The Tar Heels will enter the game with a ton of confidence and momentum, and they’ll look to take down the Trojans as quickly as possible come series time. This doesn’t mean that USC is an easy opponent. North Carolina will have to come prepared with an effective, deep bullpen and keep the bats hot on offense.
For a team as talented as North Carolina is on offense, it’s imperative that they get off to a hot start, as we saw in the most recent win against East Carolina.
Where To Watch
Game one between the two programs will begin on Friday, June 5, and the broadcast will be available on ESPN2.
Game two will be televised on ESPN on Saturday, June 6, and, if necessary, the third game will be on Sunday, June 7, on a network to be determined.
Bracket Breakdown
Looking ahead positively, if the Tar Heels manage to down the Trojans, they’ll move on to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha for a chance to take it all.
From there, the Tar Heels will be placed into two MCWS brackets that use the same double-elimination rules as the Regional round, with the winner advancing to the World Series finals.
The road is still rough ahead, but the Tar Heels have proved that they are one of, if not the best, team in the country and have all the tools necessary to make a deep run in this tournament.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.