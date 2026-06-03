UNC Baseball Super Regional Breakdown: Schedule, How To Watch, Bracket

North Carolina completed the clean sweep in the Chapel Hill Regional to advance to the Super Regional, where they will once again play host.

In a region that was originally thought to be a tough draw, the Tar Heels dominated for most of the regional and are now one step closer to making it back to Omaha. Each step of the way grows in difficulty, but the performance from the Heels in the Regional gives fans optimism about the team’s chance to extend their run.

Who Will UNC Play?

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Scott Forbes also celebrates his 200th win. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will be matched up against Southern California, who have advanced out of the College Station Regional backed by a 7-1 win over the hosting Texas A&M Aggies.

The fight between the Trojans and the Tar Heels will be a best-of-three series, with all three games being played at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill. This should give the Heels a huge advantage playing at home, and the crowd should take advantage of that privilege.

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner (2) is greeted at the plate after scoring by outfielder Rom Kellis (25) and catcher MacOn Winslow (6) against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will enter the game with a ton of confidence and momentum, and they’ll look to take down the Trojans as quickly as possible come series time. This doesn’t mean that USC is an easy opponent. North Carolina will have to come prepared with an effective, deep bullpen and keep the bats hot on offense.

For a team as talented as North Carolina is on offense, it’s imperative that they get off to a hot start, as we saw in the most recent win against East Carolina.

Where To Watch

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Folger Boaz (36) fist bumps catcher Colin Hynek (23) after the first inning against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Game one between the two programs will begin on Friday, June 5, and the broadcast will be available on ESPN2.

Game two will be televised on ESPN on Saturday, June 6, and, if necessary, the third game will be on Sunday, June 7, on a network to be determined.

Bracket Breakdown

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) fist bumps head coach Scott Forbes at third against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Looking ahead positively, if the Tar Heels manage to down the Trojans, they’ll move on to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha for a chance to take it all.

From there, the Tar Heels will be placed into two MCWS brackets that use the same double-elimination rules as the Regional round, with the winner advancing to the World Series finals.

The road is still rough ahead, but the Tar Heels have proved that they are one of, if not the best, team in the country and have all the tools necessary to make a deep run in this tournament.