Scott Forbes Highlights Players in UNC's Dominant Weekend Performance
The North Carolina Tar Heels breezed through the Chapel Hill Regional, sweeping all three games against VCU and East Carolina. On Sunday, the Tar Heels punched their ticket to the Super Regional by defeating East Carolina 9-3.
During his postgame press conference, head coach Scott Forbes praised his players for battling through the adversity and advancing to the next round of the tournament.
Forbes' Thoughts
- "Our guys played well top to bottom all weekend," Forbes said. "We had to win the games. Our crowds helped us tremendously. I'm excited for these guys and our team more than anybody else. The players make the team; players make the program. That's why everybody's here to watch. [The players] put in the work since August 17th. That's why we won the regional."
This marks the first time since 2019 that North Carolina will not require Monday to extend their postseason. Forbes explained the relief he and the players are experiencing with this outing.
- "Awesome," Forbes said of North Carolina sweeping the regional for the first time since 2019. "I hate to use the word 'stress', but we talk about it. The stress sweat comes out as soon as the game's over, but that's a tough night of sleep. You still feel good about it because you trust your guys, but it does help you going into the weekend. [We] have a little bit more rest, a little bit more time to stay on task like we have all year with the weekend series."
When North Carolina's regional opponents were announced, the consensus was that the Tar Heels received an unfair draw. The Chapel Hill Regional was labeled as the 'Region of Death'. Forbes explained that his players hear what the media says, but they are confident regardless of who they are slated to play.
- "That's how confident they are," Forbes said. "These guys do see what is written and what's out there. I think they feel like they're pretty tough and they're pretty good. So, I think their approach was, 'Yeah, it's the toughest regional, but it's going to be the toughest for everybody else.' Really great teams and our guys showed up, and we're going to have to show up again and beat another great team this weekend in the Super Regional."
Main Takeaways
North Carolina's dominant performance in the Chapel Hill Regional validated its No. 5 overall seeding. What made this weekend even more impressive from the Tar Heels' perspective is the fact that they were capable of imposing their will for the majority of this three-game span.
Forbes also deserves credit for his ability to adapt and keep the task on course even in the most adverse moments. Overall, the Tar Heels outscored their opponents 24-8 this weekend, and if the pitching staff and batting lineup can continue to gel, they have an opportunity to advance past the Super Regional this upcoming weekend.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.