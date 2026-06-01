Key Turning Point in UNC Regional Win Over ECU

North Carolina wasted no time getting into rhythm against East Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional Championship. The Heels got off to a fast start in the first inning, taking the lead and never looking back, winning the contest 9-3.

May 29, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; VCU Rams utility Dante DeFranco (8) tags North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner (2) at second during game 2 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Fast Start Proved To Be Too Much

The Heels exploded in the first few frames, giving them a lead that ignited the crowd at the Boshamer, and it was the momentum the Heels needed to begin the game.

As they loaded the bases with one out in the opening inning, Cooper Nicholson hit a grounded single to score Gavin Gallaher following an error by East Carolina. Following the costly error by East Carolina, Tyler Howe then hit a center-infield single to score Owen Hull and put the Tar Heels up two.

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Owen Hull (8) stands on first base during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

This hot start carried into the bottom of the second as the Heels loaded up the bases once again due to some pitching struggles from the Pirates. Those same pitching struggles continued when the Pirates made a swap at the mound in the bottom of the 2nd to bring in Ethan Norby, whose first pitch of the game hit Owen Hull, scoring another run for Carolina to extend the lead to three.

East Carolina could not stop the bleeding from there. Carolina's Erik Paulsen then singled to right, scoring Gavin Gallaher and Jake Schaffner, bringing the Heels up 5-0 in just the bottom of the second.

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) misplays a grounder during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

East Carolina then attempted to fight back, in the top of the third when a solo home run finally put the Pirates on the board. However, Folger Boaz answered back with a strikeout to get the Heels off the field.

In the bottom of the third, the Heels continued to play better baseball. Following an error by the Pirates' infield and another hit by pitch, the Heels loaded the bases for the third straight inning. Owen Hull continued to deliver in this one, with a two-run RBI in the bottom of the third to push the score to 7-1. Macon Winslow then made a sacrifice fly to score Gallaher to turn the Heels up 8-1.

McDuffie Slams the Door

University of North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pirates attempted to climb back into it by loading the bases at the top of the fourth. This propelled Scott Forbes to make the swap at the mound and bring in Walker McDuffie to relieve starter Folger Boaz.

McDuffie gets it done, forcing a ground ball to shortstop that Schaffner was able to turn into a double play to get North Carolina off the field and avoid the Pirates' loaded bases.

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Scott Forbes also celebrates his 200th win. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

East Carolina again tried to shorten the lead in the fifth with a couple of hits, leading to a single RBI to give the Pirates their second run of the evening. The Pirates got hot in the fifth, with another single up the middle to drive in another run and make it 8-3. But by this time, it was too little, too late.

Jackson Rose Finishes It Off

Forbes turned to Jackson Rose to finish off the game for the Heels, and he was phenomenal. Posting a 2.55 ERA and four strikeouts, he cleaned off the Pirates and officially advanced North Carolina to the Super Regionals.

May 29, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner (2) runs to first after a hit during game 2 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

To put an exclamation point on the game, Jake Schaffner doubled into deep left-center to score another run for the Tar Heels as they kept their foot on the gas through the 7th inning to bring it to 9-3, which would ultimately become the final in this one.

The key in this game proved to be North Carolina's fast start in the first few innings, as East Carolina struggled to overcome the slow start and errors that riddled their early pitching and infield. So much so that four of the Tar Heels' nine runs were unearned runs.

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner (2) looks down to third after a double during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina will advance to the Super Regionals, where they will once again host at Boshamer Stadium.