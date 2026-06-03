UNC Baseball's Top Performances in Chapel Hill Regional

The North Carolina Tar Heels qualified for the Super Regional after coasting through the Chapel Hill Regional with a 3-0 record. During his postgame press conference on Sunday, North Carolina's head coach, Scott Forbes, gave his players all the credit for the team's success.

“My goal always was, if I was ever fortunate enough to be a head coach, to have sustained success every year,” Forbes said. “Have a chance to host regionals, be in a super regional, have a team every year that’s competitive, because I think that’s the hardest thing to do.”

University of North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Our guys played well top to bottom all weekend," Forbes continued. "We had to win the games. Our crowds helped us tremendously. I'm excited for these guys and our team more than anybody else. The players make the team; players make the program. That's why everybody's here to watch. [The players] put in the work since August 17th. That's why we won the regional."

With that being said, here are the Tar Heels' top performances from this past weekend that catapulted the team to the next stage of the tournament.

Ryan Lynch

UNC baseball pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) during a start at Duke on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The redshirt sophomore pitcher earned the nod from Forbes as the first Tar Heel pitcher to take the mound in the Chapel Hill Regional. All season long, Lynch had operated as the No. 2 pitcher in the rotation behind Jason DeCaro.

On Friday night, Lynch threw seven scoreless innings , striking out five batters and allowing two hits in the process. The Tar Heels coasted to an 8-0 win over VCU, and Lynch proved Forbes' decision undoubtedly correct. To orchestrate that type of performance in a game with high stakes, Lynch deserves a ton of credit.

Cooper Nicholson

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Cooper Nicholson (1) hits the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

In that same game on Friday night, the Tar Heels' first baseman went 3-for-5, including a home run in the bottom of the third inning to extend the lead 4-0. Nicholson also hit an RBI single in the first inning as part of a three-run stretch for North Carolina.

Nicholson has been one of the Tar Heels' most consistent batters throughout the season, and it was apparent on Friday night against VCU .

Colin Hynek

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) is greeted at the plate after a home run during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Unlike Friday night, the Tar Heels found themselves in a three-run deficit heading into the fourth inning against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday night. It wasn't grim, but North Carolina needed an energizing moment to jumpstart the offense.

Hynek stepped up to the plate with a runner on first and second and unleashed a deep shot to center field for a three-run homer , tying the game 3-3. It was what the Tar Heels needed, and from that point forward, they took control of the game, winning their second game in the regional.