Two Notable Tar Heels Snubbed From 2026 MLB Draft

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a very successful MLB Draft. However, some of their most notable talents were not selected.

In total, six Tar Heels from last season’s team — Ryan Lynch, Jason DeCaro, Jake Schaffner, Owen Hull, Matthew Matthijs, and Macon Winslow — were chosen in the draft. Lynch, DeCaro, Schaffner, and Hull were chosen in the early rounds, and Matthijs and Winslow were selected on the event’s second day.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner (2) celebrates after a run against the USC Trojans in the ninth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a display of success for a Tar Heels team that won 54 games last season and reached the College World Series Finals for the first time since 2007. However, they were unable to avenge their runner-up losses in both the 2006 and 2007 finals, finishing as the runner-up once again to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Nonetheless, they still achieved significant success in the draft after such an impactful season. However, two notable players projected to be drafted were not selected.

Gavin Gallaher and Erik Paulsen Leave Undrafted

Jun 20, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels first baseman Erik Paulsen (44) signals after hitting a double against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the two most notable exclusions from the draft were infielders Gavin Gallaher and Erik Paulsen. Gallaher is the most shocking, as he was widely considered a top-200 recruit ahead of the draft, but was left unchosen. Last season, he hit .291 with 12 home runs and 64 RBI’s, and has been a steady force in the Tar Heels ’ lineup over the course of his career.

Paulsen was also a possible draft candidate who went undrafted. He hit .302 with 11 home runs and 56 RBIs last season, and was exceptional defensively at first base.

Both Expected To Return to UNC

May 31, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) catches and throws for an out during the NCAA regional against the LIU Sharks in Chapel Hill, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So what’s next for these two? Well, the obvious answer would be that both will return to UNC next season. While not being drafted may be a shocking development, it has to at least excite North Carolina fans that two of their best players from last season could potentially return to the diamond next year. As of now, it’s expected that they’ll be centerpieces of the Tar Heels’ lineup once again in 2027.

With Gallaher and Paulsen back in the lineup, it gives the Tar Heels a chance to embark on yet another deep postseason run. Their 2026 season was one of the best in program history, and they’ll look to build off of that with some key core pieces returning. Additionally, they’ll look to boost their draft stocks individually and look for better fortune in the 2027 MLB Draft.