More Tar Heels Hear Names Called on MLB Draft Day Two

The North Carolina Tar Heels saw a lot of success in Day 1 of the MLB Draft, and UNC continued to dominate the later rounds of the draft.

Last year, the Tar Heels featured a loaded roster both offensively and on the pitching staff that helped carry them to one of their best seasons as a program. UNC won 54 games in the 2026 season, and for the first time since 2007, the Tar Heels reached the championship of the College World Series. Looking to avenge their runner-up endings of 2006 and 2007, the Heels fell just short for the third time in 20 years, losing to Oklahoma with a national title on the line.

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels shortstop Jake Schaffner (2) celebrates after scoring on a wild pitch against the Oklahoma Sooners during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, the Tar Heels saw several players from last season’s squad end up getting drafted. On Day 1, Jake Schaffner (20th overall), Owen Hull (67th overall), Jason DeCaro (80th overall), and Ryan Lynch (97th overall) all heard their names called on by MLB teams in the draft. Two more Tar Heels joined the party in the later rounds. Here’s a look at who joined them on Day 2.

Macon Winslow, 190th Overall

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Macon Winslow (6) is chased by Oklahoma Sooners catcher Deiten Lachance (48) during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winslow was chosen by the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth round of the draft. After spending the first two seasons of his career with Duke, the former Tar Heels catcher enjoyed a breakout season in 2026, hitting .282 with 10 home runs, 57 RBI’s, and an .883 OPS. He was just as impressive defensively, finishing as a finalist for the Buster Posey Catcher of the Year Award, and allowing just 10 stolen bases all season.

Matthew Matthijs, 520th Overall

Jun 16, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Matthew Matthijs (24) during the fifth inning against the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Selected by the Mariners in the 17th round, the hard-throwing right-hander was a staple of the Tar Heels’ bullpen over the course of his four-year college career. He made 103 appearances for North Carolina during his career, which spanned from 2023 to 2026, pitching to a 16-6 record with a 4.48 ERA, and 153 strikeouts in 128.2 innings of work.

While his stats in 2026 took a sharp hit — he pitched to a 3-0 record with a 6.39 ERA — he still has the tools necessary to catch the attention of MLB teams, and he’ll look to make an immediate impact in the Mariners’ system despite being a very late round pick. His ability to generate swings and misses at a high rate is likely what drove his draft stock despite his unremarkable numbers on paper.