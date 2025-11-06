UNC Adds Five-Star PG Visit to Recruiting Calendar
Coming off a visit at the start of the month, Dylan Mingo is staying busy. He'll have back-to-back weekends in November as he heads to North Carolina on the 7th. His month began at NC State, but now the No. 2 point guard in the Class of 2026 has set his sights on the Tar Heels.
Mingo, a 6'5'' 190-pound point guard, currently plays for Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, NY. He's the No. 1 player in New York and is a Top 5 player in the Class of '26.
Knowing head coach Hubert Davis's slow start to the Tar Heels' class, landing Mingo would put the noise to rest. It seems like UNC is joining the party late, but Mingo is clearly still weighing his options as one of the top recruits in next year's class can take all the time he needs. At the end of the day, every school is more than willing to wait.
Dylan Mingo Comes To UNC On November 7
For the first time this year, it seems like Davis is finally picking up steam. He's lost out on a few recruits here and there, but now he's in the mix for three of the top players in the Class of 2026. After Maximo Adams cancelled his visit with Duke, Davis put himself in the driver's seat to land a Top 10 small forward.
Not only is Davis in contention for Adams, but he's in the Top 3 for Cam Holmes. Holmes is set to announce his decision on Nov 9, a similar timeframe to when Mingo is in town. Sadly for Davis and company, they are likely losing out on the 6'6'' SF as he's destined to play for Arizona and remain in his home state.
Stiff Competition For Mingo
According to 247Sports, Mingo is listed as "warmer" for UConn and Alabama. Those may be two of his top schools currently, but his recruiting battle is far from over. Mingo is coming off a visit with Will Wade's NC State, a team UNC knows they can't take lightly.
Mingo had a few offers thrown his way in 2023 which goes to show how talented he truly is. UNC's offer came on May 29, 2025, which happened to be a few weeks before the Huskies.
The Crimson Tide has been interested for the better part of a year as they extended an offer on Dec 24, 2024. His most recent offer came from Baylor on Oct 4, a team he visited just three days later.
