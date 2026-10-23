Promising Developments Emerge From UNC’s Two Exhibition Games

It's been a mixed-bag preseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have split their two exhibition games, with a win over USC and a loss to Indiana.

Most of the negative narratives from last Sunday's defeat against the Hoosiers were that the Tar Heels were outclassed in multiple areas. That said, that doesn't mean everything that transpired in the game was negative. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the positive developments across the two games.

Sayon Keita Flashes Elite Ceiling

The former Barcelona center definitely has room to grow on both ends of the court, but he's been one of the bright spots for the Tar Heels in the preseason. Through two games, Keita has accumulated 20 points, 15 rebounds, and seven blocks while shooting 8-of-13 from the field. His ability to protect the rim and pick up guards and wings as a help defender has been as advertised.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) knocks the ball away from North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keita's physicality is an underrated component of his game, but it still needs to improve, especially if Cameron Fens is officially ruled ineligible to play in games for the 2026 season. Nevertheless, the freshman center has proved to be an elite defender and serviceable offensive player.

Maximo Adams Primed To Make Immediate Impact

The former 4-star recruit has emerged as a legitimate scoring option for North Carolina. Additionally, Adams has shown the willingness and effectiveness as a defender with a high motor. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward wasn't as productive and efficient on Sunday as he was against USC, but through those two outings, Adams compiled 16 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range.

Adams will probably come off the bench this season, but that's not the worst thing for the freshman forward. Averaging at least 10 points per game is definitely in the realm of possibility for the uber-talented first-year player.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) with the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neoklis Avdalas Capable of Running Offense

Avdalas is another example of a player whose two performances were on opposite ends of the spectrum. Against USC, the Virginia Tech transfer was a do-it-all guard for North Carolina, recording 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists while shooting 3-of-7 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. This past weekend, Avdalas produced six points, three assists, and two rebounds while shooting 3-of-11 from the field and committing four turnovers.

Regardless of those statistics, when Avdalas plays downhill and free-flowing basketball, his playmaking is on full display. There have been too many times when he's turned his back to the basket and posted up, making it easier for teams to defend. Avdalas needs to play with a controlled, aggressive mindset moving forward, and if he does, the Tar Heels' offense will be potent.