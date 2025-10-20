All Tar Heels

UNC Redshirt Junior Due For a Breakout Season

She’s waited her turn in Chapel Hill and now all signs point to Laila Hull becoming one of UNC’s next stars.

Corey Davis

Indiana All-Star Laila Hull (1) rushes up the court Wednesday, June 7, 2023, during the Indiana All-Stars vs. Juniors girls game at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis.
Indiana All-Star Laila Hull (1) rushes up the court Wednesday, June 7, 2023, during the Indiana All-Stars vs. Juniors girls game at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis.
In this story:

A Star in the Making

Indiana All-Star Laila Hull (1) reaches for the ball Saturday, June 10, 2023, during the Indiana All-Stars game vs. Kentucky
Indiana All-Star Laila Hull (1) reaches for the ball Saturday, June 10, 2023, during the Indiana All-Stars game vs. Kentucky All-Stars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

When Laila Hull first arrived in Chapel Hill, expectations were high. The Indiana native came to North Carolina as one of the top recruits in the country, known for her sharp shooting and tough defense.

As the former Indiana Miss Basketball and 2022–23 Gatorade Player of the Year, she entered UNC with plenty of hype and even higher hopes. 

Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Courtney Banghart answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

The four-star Zionsville High School guard averaged nearly 23 points per game and 8 rebounds per game her senior year, proving herself as one of the most talented prospects across the Midwest.

Hull received offers from top programs across the country, but ultimately narrowed her choices to Boston College, DePaul, Marquette, Maryland, and North Carolina. And nearly three years ago to the date, she took her skills to UNC, where she would finally fulfill her dream playing Division I basketball at a Power Five school. 

Finding Strength Through Setback

Indiana All-Star Laila Hull (1) claps her hands in excitement during the final seconds of the game against the Kentucky
Indiana All-Star Laila Hull (1) claps her hands in excitement during the final seconds of the game against the Kentucky All-Stars on Saturday, June 10, 2023, during the Indiana All-Stars game vs. Kentucky All-Stars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

But during a summer workout before the 2023 season, Hull felt discomfort in her right shoulder. An MRI later revealed a torn labrum in her right shoulder, an injury that required six to seven months of recovery. Her return was uncertain, and it wouldn’t be until the middle of ACC play that she could even begin to think about stepping back on the court.

Despite these early setbacks, Hull returned to full health for her second season, only to face another challenge in finding her place within a star-studded, veteran lineup including players like Alyssa Utsby, Maria Gakdeng, and Lexi Donarski, who all posted major numbers for the program last season.

Zionsville's Laila Hull is committed to North Carolina. Laila Hall / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Still, Hull’s persistence and quiet work ethic behind the scenes have set the stage for a new chapter, and one we have yet to see. 

Hull Speed Ahead

The Indiana All-Stars cheer for Miss. Basketball Laila Hull (1) after defeating the Kentucky All-Stars on Saturday, June 10
The Indiana All-Stars cheer for Miss. Basketball Laila Hull (1) after defeating the Kentucky All-Stars on Saturday, June 10, 2023, during the Indiana All-Stars game vs. Kentucky All-Stars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now entering her third season with the Tar Heels and stepping into a more veteran role, Hull is poised for a breakout year. With UNC’s roster having undergone major roster changes after key departures, the redshirt junior looks to play a much larger role in the rotation. 

With UNC sitting at No.11 in the country–the program’s highest ranking in over a decade–Hull now stands at the forefront of making that number mean something.

Mar 24, 2034; Columbia, So Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Coach Courtney Banghart during the first quarter of the second round NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game at the Colonial Life Center. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images via Greenville News

This moment has been years in the making for Hull. After pushing through injury, waiting her turn, and refining every part of her game, she finally has the opportunity to show what she’s capable of. Laila Hull is ready to turn potential into production, and make this season count.

The Midwest phenom now has the chance to bring her hype to the South and prove the worth of Courtney Banghart’s investment.

