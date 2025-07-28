Can Hubert Davis' Five-Star Win ACC ROY?

All Tar Heels

UNC's future lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has a good chance at winning ACC Rookie of the Year.

Jeremiah Artacho

Dec 17, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half against the Florida Gators at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images


The chances of five-star freshman Caleb Wilson winning ACC Rookie of the Year at the end of next season are fairly high. He comes in being one of the highest recruits in the Class of 2025, but he is also competing against Cameron Boozer on the Duke Blue Devils (listed as No. 3 in ESPN's rankings).

It's going to be a big task, but considering he is a probable starter and an important piece to Hubert Davis' offense, he is set up well to earn that award. But it'll be about execution down the stretch, especially during ACC and postseason play.

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

There have not been too many ACC Rookie of the Year winners in North Carolina history, as the last player to win it is Harrison Barnes back in 2011 under Roy Williams. That same year, Coach Williams and won ACC Coach of the Year and a then-sophomore John Henson won ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Here is an excerpt found on GoHeels on Barnes' winning the award:

"Barnes is the ninth Tar Heel to win ACC Rookie of the Year honors and the fourth to play for Coach Williams. Previous UNC recipients include Sam Perkins (1981), Michael Jordan (1982), J.R. Reid (1987), Ed Cota (1997), Joseph Forte (2000), Marvin Williams (2005), Tyler Hansbrough (2006) and Brandan Wright (2007).

Barnes is Carolina's second-leading scorer at 14.1 points per game, but averaged a team-leading 15.9 a game in ACC play. He hit game-winning or go-ahead baskets in wins over Clemson (twice), Virginia Tech, Miami and Florida State. He hit a three-pointer with 6.6 seconds to play in UNC's 74-71 win at Miami and a three-pointer with 3.1 seconds to play in UNC's 72-70 win at Florida State. Barnes was the ACC's Rookie of the Week three times.

Barnes received 64 of 74 votes. Tar Heel point guard Kendall Marshall was second with seven votes."

Oct, 28, 2011; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Barnes (40) at the scorers table in the second half. The Tar Heels defeated UNC Pembroke Braves 100-58 at the Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If UNC wins plenty of games next year, Wilson will be one of the reasons why. His ability to be a versatile forward at six-foot-nine changes the dynamic in North Carolina, and despite being a young player, he possesses the intangibles to succeed. All of this remains to be seen, of course, but the chances of him standing at the top against the rest of the freshmen in the ACC are far from low.

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism.