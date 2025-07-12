North Carolina Basketball Gearing Up For 2025 ACC Tipoff
With the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches and select players getting ready for their media days later this month in Charlotte, their basketball counterparts do not want to feel left out.
As such, the conference has announced the dates and location for its ACC tipoff, which officially introduced the fans and the media to the new season.
Friday afternoon the conference announced the ACC Tipoff for both men's and women's programs will be held from Oct. 6-8. It will be held at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown, which is also the home of the football media days on July 22-24.
The women will go first followed by the men.
The women’s teams will start the event on Oct. 6 with Boston College, NC State, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest going in the morning and North Carolina, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, SMU, and Virginia taking the lectern in the afternoon.
The second day will be split. The women’s programs will start things off on Oct. 7 with California, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, and Pitt concluding the women's portion before lunch.
The men’s teams will commence Tuesday afternoon with North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, and Wake Forest taking turns explaining how well their teams will fare in conference play.
On Oct. 8, the balance of the men’s teams will take turns speaking. Boston College, California, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, and SMU will speak in the morning. Florida State, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia, and Virginia Tech will then go in the afternoon.
Aside from the head coaches, the school's attendees will be featured and announced as the event draws closer.
Last season, the women were represented by head coach Courtney Banghart and three players consisting of Lexi Donarski, Maria Gakdeng and Alyssa Ustby. The women will have new representatives as the trio have exhausted their collegiate eligibility and are pursuing professional careers overseas.
The men were led by head coach Hubert Davis. They only brought two players, RJ Davis and Seth Trimble. It might be a better than average bet that Trimble shows up again this October as he is the only one returning from the pair. Davis is currently in the NBA2K26 Summer League. Who joins him will be announced in the future.
