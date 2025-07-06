College Basketball Analyst Sounds Off On Tar Heels Roster
The North Carolina Tar Heels' basketball program suffered from a lack of power and a lack of height in the paint last season. College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes the problem was solved and that coach Hubert Davis flipped his roster "180 degrees".
Davis addressed its lack of height through the transfer portal and high school recruiting efforts. The Tar Heels will more than likely start 7-footer Henri Veesaar at center. They also have 5-star power forward Caleb Wilson and Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson in the stable.
Rothstein believes the team will be bigger, stronger and more physical. He said the team in 2025-2026 will be much different than the team it fielded last season.
“It feels like the polar opposite from last season," Rothstein said. "Last year, the Tar Heels were a perimeter-heavy team. RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau, Ian Jackson, Seth Trimble. The real knock on North Carolina last year was you did not have a consistent, low-post presence on the glass and also in the half-court offensively," Rothstein said. "There was no Armando Bacot, there wasn’t anybody who could get the ball and finish down low."
The Tar Heels put the ball on the perimeter due to their lack of size and power in the paint. Rothstein thinks that problem was resolved and the North Carolina bigs can get the job done up front.
"Now, you have the polar opposite. I look at North Carolina and I look at the strength of this team – and I think it’s upfront," Rothstein said. "Jarin Stevenson, transfer from Alabama. Caleb Wilson, a 5-star power forward. And also Henri Veesaar, a transfer from Arizona. There is a real, real element of depth up-front when you look at North Carolina."
Outside of Trimble, the Tar Heels' backcourt looks completely different. Kyan Evans, a transfer from Colorado State will likely start at point guard. Jonathan Powell (West Virginia) and Jaydon Young (Virginia Tech) come in from the portal and will compete for the off guard slot. Davis also has combo guards Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis coming in from UNC's highly successful recruiting class.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click righthere!