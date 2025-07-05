Who Will Lead the UNC Men's Basketball Team in Scoring?
Who will be the one to lead North Carolina in scoring when the 2025-2026 season is all said and done?
Hubert Davis has options from senior Seth Trimble, to freshman and future lottery pick of the 2026 NBA Draft Caleb Wilson, and international player Luka Bogavac who averaged 14.9 points while playing for SC Derby in the ABA League (American Basketball Association League).
Preliminary to discussing who may be at the top of the stat sheet in points, here is a look at the names on the roster (with a scholarship):
- Kyan Evans
- Seth Trimble
- Luka Bogavac
- Caleb Wilson
- Henri Veesaar
- Jonathan Powell
- Jarin Stevenson
- James Brown
- Zayden High
- Jaydon Young
- Derek Dixon
- Isaiah Denis
Personally, given his experience, intangibles, and the way this group is created — Trimble, in my eyes, will lead the Tar Heels in scoring. Coach Davis and General Manager Jim Tanner have formed a group that allows Trimble to thrive in space.
Shooters like West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell, Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, and Bogavac will hold their matchup accountable to stay attached along the perimeter, providing the rising senior with room to operate. Even UNC's frontcourt of Wilson, Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, and Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson are all capable of shooting behind the three-point line.
For Trimble, tons of space is all he needs — his past three seasons in Chapel Hill have revealed his leaping ability and knack for blowing by his defenders — his teammates elevate those skills.
Before the regular season began last November, Trimble started in place of former Tar Heel RJ Davis in their exhibition game against the Memphis Tigers.
The aftermath?
Trimble dominated with 33 points, and yes, it may have been an exhibition, but that shows what kind of damage he can do out on the court when he has the ball in his hands. And I see the potential in him to have similar performances in his final season in Chapel Hill. The formula of enhancing his game is there — well done by Coach Davis and GM Tanner throughout this offseason.
I may be wrong in the end, but it's not bad to think that Trimble has what it takes to succeed. His numbers have progressed each year, and there are no signs of that stopping in his fourth and final season.
