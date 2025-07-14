Bacot Gets the Best of Love in NBA Summer League Action
This time it was not practice. It might have been an NBA Summer League game, but it was still competition.
Former North Carolina Tar Heels Armando Bacot and Caleb Love squared off aganst one another, this time as professionals as Bacot's Memphis Grizzlies defeated Love's Portland Trail Blazers in Las Vegas.
It was the first head-to-head matchup for the former teammates as pros. Hopefully, it will be the first of many to come over the years
Bacot won the battle and the war as the Grizzlies downed the Trail Blazers 96-86.
Bacot delivered a double-double as he finished the night with 14 points and 12 rebounds. He also recorded four blocks as well.
One of Bacot's four blocks came at the expense of Love. Shortly after the play, the two looked at each other and got a good chuckle out of it.
Love scored 18 points for the second consecutive game but was not nearly as efficient with his shot as he was in the league opener. Love only hit seven of his 21 attempts from the floor, including a dismal 3-of-9 from 3--point range. His his last basked came in the final minute of the final quarter of play.
These two guys who were instrumental in the UNC basketball program's Final Four run in 2022. They were simply living their respective dreams of playing professional basketball. They are both looking to earn permanent spots on NBA rosters for the foreseeable future. Bacot has G-League experience, but he is looking for a spot on the Grizzlies final roster.
As for Love, he will probably end up in the G-League to start the season as he gets adjusted to the faster-paced professional game.
It was hard not watching the two in their powder blue setting screens for one another. They were both wearing different uniforms and were trying to prevent the other from scoring and rebounding. It was much different than watching them both play for the Tar Heels.
Love, who signed a two-way contract with Portland, started off hot in his first game against the Golden State Warriors Friday night. He scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out two assists and had a steal in the Trail Blazers’ 106–73 victory Friday over the Golden State Warriors.
Bacot, in his third game for Memphis after playing in three games in Salt Lake City, contributed 14 points, a team-high six rebounds, two assists and a block in the Grizzlies’ 92–78 loss to the Boston Celtics.
