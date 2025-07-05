NBA Summer League To Welcome Tar Heels Alumni In Vegas
Las Vegas is about to become Tobacco Road west. When the NBA 2K26 Summer League tips off on July 10 it will feature many North Carolina Tar Heels that have elevated themselves to the professional level. The league is made up of predominantly rookies or second-year players that have something to prove.
The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas has a rich history of showcasing future NBA stars. According to a press release issued by the league and posted on the league's website, former participants include 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown (who played at NBA Summer League in 2016 and 2017) and Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award recipients Kevin Durant (2007), Stephen Curry (2009), James Harden (2009), Russell Westbrook (2009), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2014) and Nikola Jokić (2015).
Many former Tar Heels will be featured in Las Vegas as they look to cement themselves on an NBA roster or try to impress the coaches and show they deserve to start when they join the rest of the team for preseason games.
Some players use it as an audition for other teams to obtain their services once the summer league is over. Many players receive an invitation to go to the summer league, but do not have a contract or an invitation to training camp. Some players use it to crawl before they can walk.
Among the players to be found in Las Vegas from North Carolina are Drake Powell (Brooklyn Nets), Dawson Garcia (Detroit Pistons), RJ Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Armando Bacot (Memphis Grizzlies), Pete Nance and Cormac Ryan (Milwaukee Bucks), Kerwin Walton (Oklahoma City Thunder), Caleb Love and Justin McKoy (Portland Trail Blazers) and Harrison Ingram (San Antonio Spurs).
Powell was the only former Tar Heel to hear his name called in the NBA Draft, with the Atlanta Hawks selecting him with the 22nd pick. The Nets owned Powell's draft rights, so Powell will play in the New York Borough instead.
Davis starred for Hubert Davis during five years at UNC, but he wasn't considered an NBA Draft prospect. Davis didn't have to wait long in finding an NBA home, though, with the Lakers inking him to a deal.
Powell and Davis won't play against each other, but the Nets and Lakers will both open against other opponents on July 10.
The schedule of games is published here on NBA.com. The games will be played at the Cox Pavillion and the Thomas & Mack Center. A total of 76 games will be played over 11 days in the desert.
