Recruiting Class Breakdown: Reggie Bullock, 2010
Reggie Bullock did not play four years in a North Carolina uniform, as he left after his junior year to pursue a career in the NBA. Bullock, who is six-foot-seven, was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers with the No. 25 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He ended his last year as a Tar Heel recording 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. His scoring numbers were third on the team behind Jame Michael McAdoo and P.J. Hairston, who led the team with 14.6 points per game.
Bullock's last year in a North Carolina jersey was the 2012-2013 season as a junior. Below is an excerpt on GoHeels highlighting his performance:
"Second-team All-ACC (selected by both the media and coaches) and USBWA All-District selection • Second-team all-district by the NABC • Made 88 three-pointers, the third-most in UNC history • Carolina's third-leading scorer at a career-best 13.9 per game • Was second on the team in three-pointers, rebounds (6.5) and third in scoring, assists (101) and steals (44)
• Assist-error ratio of 101 to 43 • Shot 43.6 percent from behind the arc (88 for 202) • Was third in the ACC in three-point percentage, fourth in three-pointers made, 13th in scoring and 14th in rebounding • Had four or more assists in 16 games • Made at least one three in all but two games (at Indiana and at home vs. Duke) • Hit at least three three-pointers in 18 games and four or more nine times
• Scored in double figures 28 times, including 24 of the last 28 games • UNC's defensive player of the game four times (Gardner-Webb, Butler, ETSU and Wake Forest) • Averaged 8.3 rebounds over the last 11 games • Led UNC in rebounding in 10 of the last 14 games • Had 36 assists and only 14 turnovers in the last 12 games."
Here's an overall description of Bullock's career in Chapel Hill, also located on GoHeels:
"Has scored 989 points in 100 games, 9.9 per game • Needs 11 points to become UNC's 69th 1,000-point scorer • Hit 188 three-pointers, eighth-most at UNC • Has the 11th-highest three-point percentage (.387) in UNC history • Made three or more three-pointers 31 times (three 3FGs 18 times, four 9 times, five 3 times and six 1 time)
• Career-high 24 points against Maryland on Jan. 19, 2013 • Hit a career-high six three-pointers against Tennessee State on Nov. 22, 2011 • Scored in double figures 54 times and has six point/rebound double-doubles • Made 188 of his 358 field goals from three-point range (52.5 percent) • Six 20-point games, five in 2012-13."
Bullock spent 11 seasons in the NBA with various teams. Other than the Clippers who gave him a chance as a rookie, he played for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and the Houston Rockets.
Drake Powell, who was just drafted last month, and incoming freshman Caleb Wilson, both young and talented prospects, are hoping to go to the league as well, just like Bullock.
These days Bullock is a free agent, looking for the next opportunity to play basketball at the pro level.
