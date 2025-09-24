UNC Basketball Zeros In on Fast-Rising, Highly-Rated Prospect
North Carolina's basketball program hosted another top prospect from the Class of 2026 over the weekend as the Tar Heels look to gain their first commitment of the recruiting cycle.
Cameron Holmes, a Goodyear, Arizona, native, shared photos from his official visit to Chapel Hill on Friday, Sept. 19, with Jamie Shaw of On3/Rivals.
Holmes is the No.32 overall prospect, No. 13 small forward and No. 5 player from Arizona according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Here's a look at Holmes and who the Tar Heels have to compete with to get his services.
Holmes does have four more visits currently on his schedule: Oklahoma (October 3), Texas (October 31), Gonzaga (November 11) and Arizona (December 5). Don't be surprised if his announcement comes sometime in mid-December/early January once all of his official visits wrap up.
Holmes averaged 13.2 points, four rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on the Nike EYBL circuit for AZ Unity. He is the younger brother of Da'Ron Holmes, a former Dayton standout who now plays for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.
Scouting Report
Here is a scouting report from 247Sports director of national scouting Adam Finkelstein:
Holmes is a lefty wing who came up the ranks with a big early reputation. He’s had the maturity to take that in stride and grow into a very solid and versatile two-way player, who rarely gets caught up in trying too hard to prove himself. He has solid measurables at 6-foot-6 in shoes with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, good athleticism, and functional strength without boasting a ton of visible muscle mass.
Offensively, he can attack the rim in straight lines, absorb contact, or bully his way into the mid-post. He’s improved as a shooter and can make open catch-and-shoot threes when he has room and rhythm. While he doesn’t have a ton of wiggle, creation, or tough shot-making, he’s a reliable decision-maker who generally knows how to play and makes quick, simple decisions with the ball (2.3 assists to 1 turnover in EYBL play). Most recently, he’s started to move more without the ball and show flashes of being a good cutter.
Defensively, he has pretty good footspeed, some potential versatility, and a relatively high steal rate (1.5 per game), even if there are moments when he defends with his arms at his side. He’s also a dependable rebounder on the wing (4.2 per game).
The bottom line is that he is extremely solid on both ends of the floor, improves his game at a linear rate, and projects as a good multi-year college player.
