North Carolina put their foot on the gas against Monmouth early, as they improved to 5-1 behind a 85-45 home win over the Hawks.

It was an impressive win for the Tar Heels, as they looked much improved on both ends of the court all night.

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Monmouth Hawks guard Madison Durr (11) brings the ball to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Maximo Adams (25) at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Electric Start For The Heels

It was all Carolina in this one, and the rout began early for the Heels.

North Carolina put together their best defensive half we've seen so far this season, as they headed into the locker room with a 51-15 lead. They held Monmouth to a 15.6% field goal rate and 0% from three on nine attempts. North Carolina was suffocating and physical in the first half, and forced Monmouth to commit twice as many turnovers (10) as made field goals (5), one of the uglier stats we've seen so far this season.

Depth Pieces Got Involved

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kevin Thomas (5) celebrates his dunk against the Monmouth Hawks during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexandros Samodurov gave North Carolina excellent minutes, playing well on both ends of the court and providing the Heels with offensive production off the bench. Samodurov has seen restricted minutes this season, but has been able to provide value in his limited time on the court. Samodurov ended the night with his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Freshman Kevin Thomas also showed flashes of production and impact, and many Carolina fans have been calling to see more. Thomas has the physical skills that seem intriguing to many, and rightfully so. To begin the season, he hasn't seen the court as much as fans may have expected, though with the production on the minutes we saw tonight, his playing time could increase as the season goes on. Thomas played 20 minutes and logged 6 points, along with a block and a steal.

This Team Is Steadily Improving

Nov 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrate a basket by guard Isaiah Denis (2) against the Monmouth Hawks during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main, and most positive, takeaway from the action is that this North Carolina can truly be a competitive team moving forward. It wasn't the prettiest start to the season, but the Tar Heels have looked much better each and every week in various aspects.

Yes, Monmouth isn't the best competition UNC will face, and arguably may be the worst, but you have to be encouraged by what the Tar Heels have put on display lately. Rebounding as a whole has looked much improved; the offense has been much smoother, and this team seems to be playing with a revitalized juice and energy that we didn't see early on.

It's still early on in the season, but if UNC is able to continue to play at the level we've seen lately, this season could end up surprising for many Tar Heels fans.