North Carolina needs to establish their new rotation that we saw against Marshall, and Monmouth presents North Carolina with a fantastic opportunity to get in rhythm.

With starting point guard Neo Avdalas out with an injury and Cameron Fens finally eligible and in the lineup, this North Carolina team may look different as they continue on with their season (as opposed to what we saw in the first four games).

As the Tar Heels take on the Hawks, here are the three players I would keep a closer eye on as North Carolina attempts to advance to 5-1.

Cameron Fens

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cameron Fens played well in his North Carolina debut, helping tremendously on the glass by grabbing eight rebounds and playing with a physical presence that the Tar Heels have been missing so far.

North Carolina has and will struggle with rebounding this season, and Fens seems like the answer to alleviate that to some degree. Against Monmouth, I would love to see Fens continue to be physical and provide North Carolina with a back-to-the-basket big who can score efficiently in the paint while continuing to be disruptive around the rim on the defensive side of the floor.

​Matt Able

NC State transfer Matt Able has gone through ebbs and flows so far this season. There is a very real argument to be made that when Able is on his game, he has been the best player on the floor for the Tar Heels. Against Marshall, we saw just that.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) looks for a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Able shot 8-for-14 from the field, with 23 points in 31 minutes for North Carolina against the Thundering Herd, leading the team both in volume and scoring.

We've seen him disappear in games this season, and moving forward, his production, especially from beyond the arc, can be crucial for the Tar Heels' success. Monmouth isn't the most formidable opponent, and against the Hawks, I would love to see Able stack another productive game and move toward being a more consistent player for the Tar Heels this season.

Isaiah Denis

I don't want to jinx North Carolina, but there is a chance that the Tar Heels could be up by a large margin at some point during the contest against Monmouth. With that, you have to imagine that Isaiah Denis and the second unit for the Tar Heels would get quite a bit of playing time on the court.

Denis is another player for North Carolina who has gone through ebbs and flows but shown flashes of being a very productive and impactful player for the Heels this season. Against Monmouth, I would love to see Denis get a heavy workload as the point guard for the second unit. As Denis works to become more consistent throughout this season, learning to be a facilitator and a distributor for his group could have a major impact on North Carolina, especially with Neo Avdalas injured and unavailable.