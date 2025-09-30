How Tar Heels Can Have Success in the NIL Era
As the 2025-26 season begins, the University of North Carolina is stepping into a new era of college athletics. The traditional markers of success, like conference titles, Final Four runs, and bowl victories, remain vital. But in Chapel Hill, success is also being redefined through the lens of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and revenue sharing.
In June 2025, the NCAA reached a landmark legal agreement known as the House settlement. Former athletes had sued the NCAA and its conferences, arguing that it was illegal to prevent players from sharing in the billions of dollars their sports generate. The settlement ended that model.
What's New?
Starting this season, schools are allowed to share revenue directly with athletes. Each university can distribute about $20 to $22 million per year, creating a baseline level of compensation on top of whatever athletes may earn through individual NIL deals with outside companies. For the first time, players are being formally paid by their universities, and the old idea of amateurism has effectively ended.
At UNC, that means $20.5 million is being distributed to athletes this year. Football will receive the largest portion at $13 million, men’s basketball will receive $7 million, and women’s basketball and baseball will each receive $250,000. The amount is set to rise by about four percent annually.
For men’s basketball, the NIL era has become an operational priority. Alongside the new revenue distribution, UNC has appointed Jim Tanner as general manager of the men’s program. His role underscores how seriously the university is treating the business side of the sport, ensuring that players and staff are equipped to navigate contracts, compliance, and financial planning.
On the football side, UNC is in the national spotlight with Bill Belichick’s first season as head coach. Hired in December 2024, Belichick brings decades of NFL experience to Chapel Hill. His contract pays $10 million per year, reflecting both the scale of UNC’s investment and the expectations surrounding the program.
The Tar Heels have started the 2025 season 2–2 while adjusting to a pro-style system. For players, the performance-based revenue distribution means that their sport’s success is directly tied to financial reward, placing even more importance on wins and national relevance.
In 2025, the New Carolina Standard reflects a dual reality. Success is still defined by trophies, banners, and victories. But it is also measured in dollars distributed, contracts negotiated, and opportunities created for athletes while they are still in school.
For UNC, the challenge moving forward is balancing tradition with transformation, remaining true to its legacy while embracing the financial structures reshaping college sports. The scoreboard still matters, but so does the balance sheet.
