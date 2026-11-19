The loss to Georgia at home has sent waves of worry throughout Chapel Hill, as Tar Heels fans have not been pleased with the performance of their team four games into the season.

However, it is still very early, and we knew this team would be a work in progress. So I don't think it's quite time to panic yet. This team profiles as one that will get better as the season goes on, and one loss to a talented Georgia team shouldn't create panic this early in the process.

As the Tar Heels look to get back in the win column , here are three of the biggest overreactions I'm hearing from the Tar Heels fan base.

This Team Cannot Shoot

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able (3) looks for a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first overreaction is that this team cannot shoot. The 9-for-38 shooting day against Georgia certainly doesn't help this case, but we have seen the Tar Heels be able to be effective for stretches of time.

The shooting against Georgia was very ugly, as the team shot far too many airballs and overall just seemed poor from every spot on the court. However, before Georgia, the Tar Heels had six players shooting 36% or better from three.

One cold night from deep doesn't erase some of the more solid performances that we've seen from the Tar Heels this season, although we have talked about consistency being a potential issue with this team all season long.

For now, I would be hesitant to call this team a bad shooting team, as I would like to see a much larger sample size before coming to any kind of negative conclusion.

Rebounding Will Be a Struggle All Season

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) brings the ball to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second overreaction is that North Carolina will not be able to overcome their rebounding struggles. As we know, rebounding has been the biggest issue for this team this season.

However, the roster has legitimate size, with both Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov hovering around the seven-foot mark, as well as taller guards such as Neo Avdalas at 6'9.

As we've seen this season, rebounding success has come from energy and effort rather than size, as Maximo Adams has been the most effective rebounder for this team due to the juice he brings to the floor.

I do believe Malone can get this team to play with more energy and enthusiasm, although effort is not one thing that you would like to have to coach. While I don't think that the Tar Heels will be an elite rebounding team this season, I do think it can get much better and potentially be a non-issue for the Heels.

UNC Cannot Close Games

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third overreaction is that North Carolina cannot close games. After going up 60-51 in the second half, North Carolina went more than four and a half minutes without scoring and allowed Georgia to climb back into it and take control. Late-game execution against the Bulldogs suddenly looks like a major weakness for Michael Malone and the Tar Heels, and it sent some worry through Carolina fans.

However, I think the silver lining to look at is that the Heels were down in this game heading into halftime, and Malone's halftime adjustments were successful enough to bring the Tar Heels back on top. I think learning to finish games will be a natural growing pain for this team as they continue to attempt to work together.

We have seen them close out games; however, with examples coming in both the UNC Charlotte exhibition match as well as the Western Carolina game in the season opener. Though both of those games don't carry the stakes that will come during conference play, I do think that when you give this team time to collaborate, grow, and combine that with strong performances at the free-throw line, they will be able to win down the stretch.