Who is the Greatest Point Guard in UNC Hoops History?
The point guard is the quarterback of the floor, which is often why they are called "floor generals."
The Tar Heels have had no shortage of standout point guards over the years, including names like Ed Cota and Raymond Felton. While it's easy to come up with a list of North Carolina's five best at the position, ranking them from one to five is a much tougher challenge.
North Carolina has produced a long line of elite point guards, making it no easy task to narrow down a top five. Still, after careful consideration — and a few tough calls — I’ve ranked the five best floor generals in Tar Heel history.
5. Joel Berry (2014-18)
While he may not be as accomplished as some of the other names you will see on this list, Joel Berry was known for his clutch performances throughout his time in Chapel Hill.
Berry delivered one of the most memorable postseason stretches in North Carolina history during his sophomore campaign in 2016. Berry scored 19 points against a a rugged, defensive-minded Virginia to be named the Most Valuable Player of the ACC Tournament. He continued his strong play in the NCAA Tournament, tallying 20 points and going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc in the national title game against Villanova.
Over nine postseason contests that year, Berry averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. He also posted a true shooting percentage of 68.2, converting 64.7% of his attempts inside the arc, 43.2% from deep and 95.0% at the free-throw line. He was also highly efficient with the ball, posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.45-to-1, including a remarkable 10-to-1 mark in the Final Four against Syracuse.
While his numbers did slip a bit in Carolina's 2017 national championship run his junior season, Berry still shined when his team needed him the most. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 Final Four after leading the Tar Heels to a national title with 22 points and six assists against Gonzaga, committing just one turnover.
As a senior, Berry took on a heavier scoring load while teammate Theo Pinson assumed more of the playmaking duties. Berry averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game and earned First-Team All-ACC honors. He finished the season with 12 games of 20 or more points, including five performances with at least 27.
4. Raymond Felton (2002-05)
The season before Felton arrived in campus, UNC finished with an 8-20 record and he could have decommitted and gone anywhere else in the country, but he didn't, and he's been a fan favorite ever since.
Felton was the leader of the 2005 national championship that gave Carolina its first since 1993 and the first one in Roy Williams' career. Felton, who averaged 12.9 assists, 6.9 assists and two steals per game while also shooting 45.5% from the field and 44.0% from beyond the arc. Because of his efforts, he won the Bob Cousy Award for the best point guard in college basketball and earned First-Team All-ACC honros
During the postseason, Felton averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists over an eight-game run in 2005, highlighted by a career-high 29 points to fend off Clemson in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. He finished his collegiate career on a high note, earning Final Four All-Tournament honors with averages of 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists.
Felton came up clutch in the Tar Heels’ 75-70 national title win over Illinois — hitting a key 3-pointer over Deron Williams, sinking three of four free throws late, and sealing the game with a steal. His on-ball pressure anchored UNC’s defense throughout the championship season.
3. Kenny Smith (1983-1987)
Before he was cracking jokes with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkeley and Shaq, "The Jet" was one of the most electrifying players in UNC history due to his speed and shooting prowess.
Through his four seasons in Chapel Hill, Smith helped lead the Tar Heels to an 115-22 record, two Elite Eights appearances, two Sweet 16 appearances and three ACC regular season championships.
His peak season was his senior season in 1986-87. He averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot 50.2% from the floor and in the first year the NCAA allowed a three-point shot, shot nearly 41% from beyond the three-point arc.
In the record books, Smith is still second in total assists (768), fourth in total steals (195), fifth in assists per game (6.0 per game) and ninth in steals per game (1.5 per game).
Smith has always shown love to his alma mater and still comes back to pay his dues.
2. Ty Lawson (2006-09)
While Tyler Hansbrough controlled the frontcourt, Ty Lawson controlled the backcourt.
Lawson, who started all three seasons he was in Chapel Hill, averaged 13.q points, 5.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while also averaging 51.6% from the field and made 40.2% of his three point attempts.
His best season came in 2008-09, the season where he helped lead the Tar Heels to their fifth national title. That season, Lawson led his team in assists (6.6 assists per game), steals (2.1 per game) and field goal percentage (53.2%). He was second in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game). He was named the ACC Player of the Year and was given the Bob Cousy Award that is given to the best point guard in college basketball.
In the NCAA Tournament, Lawson averaged nearly 21 points per game while dishing out 6.8 assists and forcing 3.2 steals. He also had a 4.86 assist-to-turnover ratio. His worst game during that stretch: a 19-point game with five rebounds, five assists, three steals and only had one turnover.
1. Phil Ford (1974-78)
Phil Ford is arguably the greatest point guard in UNC history and defined Carolina basketball in the 1970s.
He had an immediate impact as he won led North Carolina to the 1975 ACC Tournament title while winning most outstanding player honors … as a freshman.
Over his four-year career in Chapel Hill, Ford led the Tar Heels to a 99-24 record, three ACC regular-season titles, two ACC Tournament championships and a national runner-up finish in 1977. He led the ACC in assists in three of his four seasons, finishing second as a freshman.
Individually, he was a three-time First-Team All-SEC, a two-time FIrst-Team All-American and won the ACC Player of the Year and the Wooden award in 1978. He finished his career with a record 2,290 career points and 753 assists, both of which have been broken.
Ford is often cosidered to be on the Mt. Rushmore of UNC basketball.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!