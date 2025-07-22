Excellence Personified: Who's on the Mt. Rushmore for UNC Basketball?
Few programs stand as tall or storied as the University of North Carolina when it comes to a tradition of excellence on the hardwood.
With over a century of tradition, dozens of All-Americans, and multiple national championships, UNC has carved its name into basketball lore. After all, nobody has been to the NCAA Tournament and the Final as much as Carolina has.
In a program so rich with icons, narrowing down the Mount Rushmore of North Carolina basketball is no easy task. While coaching legends like Dean Smith and Roy Williams have shaped the Tar Heels’ identity, we’re focusing strictly on the players. Smith was, however, honored in our Mt. Rushmore of UNC athletics. That leaves us to decide which four players—based on their impact, legacy and production—deserve to be immortalized in Carolina blue stone.
Selecting just four names from a program that has produced more than 110 NBA draft picks and multiple players who have won multiple individual awards is never an easy task. From All-Americans of the 1950s to modern one-and-done stars, UNC’s lineage is as deep as it is diverse.
It’s not an easy feeling to leave some legends off the Mt. Rushmore because they each contributed to the behemoth that are the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, that’s the burden of greatness. So, who makes the cut as the four faces of North Carolina basketball’s Mount Rushmore?
Tyler Hansborough (2005-09
While Michael Jordan may be the GOAT of basketball, he isn’t the GOAT of UNC basketball (sorry, MJ).
That title belongs to Mr. Hansborough, affectionately known as “Psycho T” by the Carolina faithful and his admirers for his ruthlessness and tenacity in the paint.
Hansbrough led the Tar Heels to three straight Elite Eight Appearances, two Final Four appearances and the 2009 national championship.
Along with being a three-time First-Team All-American and the ACC and National Player of the Year in 2008, Hansborough is the only player to be selected to the All-ACC First Team in the history of the conference.
Hansbrough shot 53.8% from the floor while averaging 20.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. His peak season was the 2007-08 season where he averaged 22.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. It was also the same season where he swept all of the National Player of the Year Awards, including both the Naismith and Wooden Awards.
Michael Jordan (1981-1984)
Arguably the most famous alumni in the history of the University of North Carolina, Jordan’s legacy started in Chapel Hill
Jordan became a fan favorite after hitting the game-winning shot in North Carolina’s win over Georgetown in the 1982 national championship, giving Dean Smith his first ever national championship as a head coach.
From there, he built on a stellar freshman season, earning first-team All-ACC honors twice, becoming a two-time All-American and sweeping nearly every major national award, including ACC Player of the Year, the Naismith Award and the Wooden Award.
After his time in Chapel Hill, Jordan then became the most influential figure in basketball history, both on and off the court.
Phil Ford (1974-78)
Arguably the greatest point guard in UNC history, Ford defined Carolina basketball in the 1970s.
He had an immediate impact as he won led North Carolina to the 1975 ACC Tournament title while winning most outstanding player honors … as a freshman.
Over his four-year career in Chapel Hill, Ford led the Tar Heels to a 99-24 record, three ACC regular-season titles, two ACC Tournament championships and a national runner-up finish in 1977. He led the ACC in assists in three of his four seasons, finishing second as a freshman.
Individually, he was a three-time First-Team All-SEC, a two-time FIrst-Team All-American and won the ACC Player of the Year and the Wooden award in 1978. He finished his career with a record 2,290 career points and 753 assists, both of which have been broken.
Lennie Rosenbluth (1954-57)
There are probably people wondering who this guy is. Well if you don’t know, now you do.
Rosenbluth helped lead the Tar Heels to a perfect 32-0 season and the program’s first national title in 1957, defeating a Wilt Chamberlain-led Kansas squad 54-53 in triple overtime. During that season, he averaged 28.0 points per game — still an ACC record — and 8.8 rebounds.
Even more impressive, he won the National Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and ACC Tournament Most Outstanding Player in the same season. Only Christian Laettner and Antwan Jamison have accomplished the feat.
He was finally inducted to the College Basketball Hall of Fame posthumously on Dec. 31, 2024.
