Bill Belichick Confident in UNC's Offensive Line Progression

Training camp has just begun, but it is apparent that the North Carolina Tar Heels have made significant improvements in several areas of the roster this offseason.

While speaking with the media following the Tar Heels' first practice on Thursday, head coach Bill Belichick highlighted the offensive line.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, absolutely," Belichick said when asked if the offensive line was further along than where it was this time last offseason. "Last year, half of our offensive line wasn't even here [in the spring]. We didn't even see them until June. We had one, two, three starters that weren't even on campus until June. So, yeah, we're way further ahead than we were."

"Some of our players are less experienced," Belichick continued. "But they've been here, they've been in our system, and certainly we can move forward quicker with them than we did last year."

"Last year, we were in the evaluation stage. So, we were just trying to figure out who was going to play where and make some adjustments in terms of positionally on the offensive line."

Takeaways and Reactions

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In 2025, North Carolina's offensive line was a makeshift unit, as injuries and poor play led the coaching staff to deploy several combinations to address the problem. However, nothing worked, and the Tar Heels' offense was extremely ineffective and mundane.

This offseason, North Carolina's front office emphasized the importance of winning in the trenches and added several reinforcements via the transfer portal. The Tar Heels’ most notable additions to the offensive line were Charleston Southern transfer Andrew Threatt and Arkansas transfer Shaq McRoy.

Those two players will serve as pillars on the offensive line and join Aidan Banfield, Jordan Hall, and Christo Kelly, who have experience in this system. Obviously, North Carolina's brass witnessed what transpired last season in pass protection and realized they cannot afford that level of dysfunction. Especially with a completely revamped quarterback room that doesn’t provide a for-sure option as the Week 1 starter, it is paramount that the offensive line is at least competent.

That being said, it's safe to say that North Carolina's protection up front should be much improved in 2026, and based on what offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino said last week, this unit will be the catalyst for that side of the ball. Petrino explained he wants to see the running game prosper, and for that to happen, the offensive line must consistently open comfortable lanes for the running back to navigate.

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The importance of the offensive line cannot be stressed enough, and if North Carolina's offense wants to flip the narrative this season, pass protection and run blocking must be much more effective than last season.