What To Expect From UNC’s Top Incoming Freshman

We are still several months from the start of the 2026-27 college basketball season, but the anticipation and excitement surrounding the North Carolina Tar Heels is evident.

After two consecutive first-round exits, North Carolina made a coaching change, firing Hubert Davis and bringing in Michael Malone . The 54-year-old head coach and his staff completely revamped the roster via the transfer portal, but multiple incoming freshmen are also entering the fold. That being said, here is what to expect from each of these talented freshmen.

Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while guarded by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 5-star forward per the 247Sports Composite is one of the most talented players on this roster, and before Matt Able's arrival, Adams was projected to be in the starting lineup. However, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward will operate off the bench, but that is not the worst scenario for him.

Adams will still be expected to produce sufficient numbers, but the pressure will be somewhat alleviated, allowing him to play more freely. Adams can score at all three levels and can independently manufacture points. He is also willing to move off the ball; I expect him to average at least 10 points this season.

Sayon Keita

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keita is one of the most exciting additions to this roster, as the former FC Barcelona center has the potential to instantly establish himself as one of the best defenders in the country. At the same time, it could take time for the center to materialize into an all-around player, as Keita is an extremely raw prospect.

While the seven-foot big man is an aggressive, suffocating defender and can hold his own against all five positions on the floor, his offensive game is somewhat limited. Keita can impose his will and gain position in the paint, but he will not stretch the floor and will exclusively operate near the basket. Regardless, Keita will prove to be a monumental piece for the Tar Heels this season, and with Malone deploying a four-wide system, Keita will have more room to navigate near the basket.

Kevin Thomas

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; View of the team logos in a hallway after the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former LSU commit is a player to keep tabs on as the season progresses. Currently, Thomas projects much more as a defensive piece. The freshman forward is another player who needs to develop offensively and could take time, especially in limited minutes.

However, Thomas' ability to lock down opposing guards and forwards as an on-ball defender should be on full display. Look for Thomas to be utilized in late-game situations when the Tar Heels need a stop.