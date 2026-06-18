Best-, Worst-Case Scenarios for UNC's Maximo Adams in 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to bounce back in a major way in 2026, following a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

That result spurred North Carolina to conduct a coaching change, hiring Michael Malone to replace Hubert Davis, in hopes of the program returning to consistent success in March. Upon arrival in Chapel Hill, the 54-year-old head coach has been required to completely revamp the roster through the transfer portal and recruitment trail.

Malone and his staff orchestrated one of the most impressive transfer portal classes in the country, landing a handful of players who should make an immediate impact this upcoming season. That being said, the longtime NBA coach also inherited a couple of foundational pieces, including incoming freshman Maximo Adams, who was recruited by the previous regime.

With all of that in mind, here are the best- and worst-case scenarios for the freshman forward in his inaugural season in Chapel Hill.

Best-Case Scenario

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Matt Able officially in the picture for the Tar Heels next season, Adams projects to come off the bench during his freshman campaign. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward can score at all three levels and possesses an assortment of ways to create off the dribble. While Adams probably prefers to be a starter, his decision to stay at North Carolina despite the coaching change and diminished role shows that he is more than willing to do what is best for the team.

For the Tar Heels to reach their potential, the 5-star recruit needs to be a formidable piece in the rotation. Averaging double-digit points off the bench is in the realm of possibilities, and Adams has more than enough tools to develop into a lethal scorer in the second unit. If that transpires, North Carolina could flip the narrative and establish itself as a legitimate contender. Adams cementing himself as one of the go-to options offensively would be ideal for the Tar Heels.

Worst-Case Scenario

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There is not much Adams can do to supplant Able or Neoklis Avdalas in the starting lineup, and that is completely fine. In fact, it can take some pressure off Adams' shoulders to transition to a star player right away out of high school. Obviously, Malone and his staff are hoping the freshman forward proves to be one of the best sixth men in the nation, but that remains to be seen.

Adams struggling to consistently produce points efficiently, while being a weak link defensively, would be disastrous for the Tar Heels. As mentioned, Adams needs to be one of the best offensive players on the roster, and with his size and skill set, there is no excuse for the incoming freshman to disappoint in 2026.