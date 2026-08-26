Biggest UNC Football Camp Disappointment and Why It Matters

The North Carolina Tar Heels play football on Saturday for the first time in 2026, traveling to Dublin, Ireland, to face the TCU Horned Frogs in the opening kickoff of the college football regular season. A lot has happened for UNC football since they last graced the gridiron, including new players, improvements, and a new quarterback trio.

Last week, the Tar Heels announced Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. as the team's starting quarterback for Week 0 against the Horned Frogs. A late push from Miles O'Neill (Texas A&M) made things interesting in a three-way battle between them and true freshman Travis Burgess. However, in the end, it was the veteran Edwards who came out on top, making it three consecutive programs in which Edwards won his team's QB1 battle outright.

Quarterback Battle Creates Missed Opportunity for UNC Football

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) attempts a pass in the first half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on how you look at it, this competition is one of the defining moments in the Bill Belichick era. After finishing 4-8 last fall and a few points shy of reaching a bowl game, Belichick is one of the many coaches in college football on the hot seat entering the 2026 campaign.

Controversy and drama have followed UNC football since Belichick arrived almost two years ago as a shocking hire, as the former six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach returned to the sport at the amateur level.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of those controversies was the quarterback battle during fall camp. One big disappointment from camp was O'Neill losing the starting job, as the talented redshirt sophomore's big-time arm could not make a big enough push to steal the gig away from Edwards.

O'Neill Could Still See the Field Once More

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It isn't detrimental to O'Neill's path to being QB1; he has a chance to see the field again this season, especially if Edwards falters early and costs North Carolina valuable games in its pursuit of bowl eligibility.

However, in what was a tight battle for the most important starting job on the roster, O'Neill couldn't pull through. It is a tough blow for the young signal-caller, who wanted a chance to start after being Marcel Reed's backup with the Aggies. The opportunity isn't gone for good, not by a long shot—it is more delayed than absent.

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) call the play during the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It is unfortunate that unless Edwards proves skeptics wrong in the early going of the season, Belichick and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino would have to pivot. You don't want a quarterback carousel if you can help it, and the Tar Heels are on the verge of that regardless of what happens in the first couple of games.

That's why O'Neill losing the QB skirmish is a disappointment from fall camp: there would've been a possibility of long-term stability and a higher ceiling at the position. Hopefully, O'Neill can stabilize the room and the offense if he gets another chance.