Key Program Absences Shouldn't Cloud UNC Football's Week 1 Preparation

With over a week to go until kickoff, the North Carolina Tar Heels do have a sense of stability for the first time since fall camp.

After a long quarterback battle that has lasted since the spring, Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. was named the starter over Miles O'Neill (Texas A&M) and true freshman Travis Burgess.

Injured Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is shown during the second quarter of the game against Middle Tennessee Saturday, September 6, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While there is an answer to the biggest question on the roster, the start of the 2026 season has been overshadowed by general manager Michael Lombardi's placement on paid administrative leave and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick's absence due to medical leave.

How UNC Football Performs vs. TCU Will Be Determining Factor for Belichick

UNC football coach Bill Belichick speaks with media members inside the Kenan Football Center before the Tar Heels' first preseason practice on Aug. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stability and continuity are important; the Tar Heels lack that once more heading into the season. To the outside world, it may be a concern and a sign of things to come. For others, the focus should be purely on football, and that aspect may have gotten better this offseason.

Here's the thing: you don't have to like how Belichick has operated in Chapel Hill since he got there. It feels as though the bigger issue stems from Lombardi and how he came across to others, while Belichick's medical leave is an unfortunate situation beyond anyone's control at this time.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Belichick has his ways, and I may not agree with his process, but that doesn't mean I can't acknowledge that the football aspect of the program improved on paper.

Everything Comes Down to the Gridiron

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The focus for Belichick's team is on Week 0 against the TCU Horned Frogs, an opponent that could be in Big 12 title contention this fall. If you take a peek at the projected depth charts, the offense has improved, and there is intrigue in the skill talent on that side of the ball. Pair that with a defense that should be ready to take the next step, and this program feels as though it could turn a corner, slightly.

Between Lombardi's and Belichick's leave, I think not having the latter is far more harmful. Hopefully the Tar Heels' defensive play-caller is in full health sooner rather than later, but I don't see it as detrimental to the program's success or failure this season. This roster deserves a fair shot.

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end DJ Rogers (0) catches a touchdown pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest concern I have with the roster remains at quarterback. I struggle to envision Edwards having success, but I hope I'm proven wrong—it wouldn't be a crazy thing to see either O'Neill or Burgess on the field during the season, and either one of them could be starting at the end of the regular season against NC State.

Overall, Belichick's success and failure start the same: on the gridiron. I know the last thing fans want to hear is morale victories, but giving TCU a run for their money until the final minute of the game would be massive progress for the program, and a win would be monumental. The football aspect of all of this is the most important piece of the puzzle of whether Belichick is coaching in 2027.