Biggest Highlights from North Carolina's Pro Day
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The North Carolina Tar Heels may have had a disappointing 2025 season, but that does not mean the football program lacked NFL talent across the roster.
In late March, the Tar Heels hosted their Pro Day ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, with 25 teams around the NFL in attendance. While there were multiple players working out in front of scouts and league executives, cornerbacks Marcus Allen and Thaddeus Dixon are the most notable prospects from North Carolina's program in this year's draft.
Here are highlights and main takeaways from the Tar Heels' Pro Day, which took place on March 23.
Dixon's Versatility Valued by Multiple Teams
Injuries prevented the 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back from replicating his success from 2024, as he was sidelined for seven games. In his best season, the aforementioned 2024 campaign, Dixon totaled 43 tackles, 10 passes defended, one interception, and a forced fumble.
Following his Pro Day, Dixon spoke with reporters, relaying information and feedback he had received from NFL teams.
- "I had a lot of good conversations, got to talk to a lot of scouts," Dixon said. "Same scouts I've been seeing since the Senior Bowl and down there in Indy (Indianapolis) at the combine. So, a lot of familiar faces."
Throughout his career, Dixon had operated exclusively as an outside cornerback, but due to the slew of injuries in the secondary this past season, the senior defensive back lined up more often as a slot corner. Dixon discussed how teams view him.
- "A lot of teams like me as an outside press corner," Dixon said. "Some teams like me playing in a nickel in their scheme. So, it really just depends on the team, depends on the scheme, things like that."
- "Obviously, it's a lot of pressure, but at the end of the day, it's just football," Dixon continued. "It's the same game we've been playing since we were five years old, so you know, you really don't make too much of it, you know, obviously, a lot on the line, so you treat it accordingly, but at the end of the day it's just football, man."
Allen's Performance
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback is a physical player who projects to be a Day 3 pick in the upcoming draft. Allen had a solid performance at his Pro Day, including a 4.46 40-yard dash, which should elevate his stock somewhat.
Overall, Allen's fluidity as a cornerback should translate to some success at the next level, and his performance at North Carolina's Pro Day deserves recognition.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.