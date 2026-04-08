Biggest Highlights from North Carolina's Pro Day

The North Carolina Tar Heels may have had a disappointing 2025 season, but that does not mean the football program lacked NFL talent across the roster.

In late March, the Tar Heels hosted their Pro Day ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, with 25 teams around the NFL in attendance. While there were multiple players working out in front of scouts and league executives, cornerbacks Marcus Allen and Thaddeus Dixon are the most notable prospects from North Carolina's program in this year's draft.

UNC football quarterbacks participating in spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, ahead of the Tar Heels' second season under coach Bill Belichick. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are highlights and main takeaways from the Tar Heels' Pro Day, which took place on March 23.

Dixon's Versatility Valued by Multiple Teams

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Injuries prevented the 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back from replicating his success from 2024, as he was sidelined for seven games. In his best season, the aforementioned 2024 campaign, Dixon totaled 43 tackles, 10 passes defended, one interception, and a forced fumble.

Following his Pro Day, Dixon spoke with reporters, relaying information and feedback he had received from NFL teams.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (DB08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"I had a lot of good conversations, got to talk to a lot of scouts," Dixon said. "Same scouts I've been seeing since the Senior Bowl and down there in Indy (Indianapolis) at the combine. So, a lot of familiar faces."

Throughout his career, Dixon had operated exclusively as an outside cornerback, but due to the slew of injuries in the secondary this past season, the senior defensive back lined up more often as a slot corner. Dixon discussed how teams view him.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels cornerback Thaddeus Dixon (1) catches the football in the air over NC State Wolfpack linebacker AJ Richardson (15) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"A lot of teams like me as an outside press corner," Dixon said. "Some teams like me playing in a nickel in their scheme. So, it really just depends on the team, depends on the scheme, things like that."

"Obviously, it's a lot of pressure, but at the end of the day, it's just football," Dixon continued. "It's the same game we've been playing since we were five years old, so you know, you really don't make too much of it, you know, obviously, a lot on the line, so you treat it accordingly, but at the end of the day it's just football, man."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Marcus Allen (DB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen's Performance

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) attempts to catch a pass in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback is a physical player who projects to be a Day 3 pick in the upcoming draft. Allen had a solid performance at his Pro Day, including a 4.46 40-yard dash, which should elevate his stock somewhat.