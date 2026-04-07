UNC Players Who Improved NFL Draft Stock at Pro Day
The Tar Heels recently held their 2026 Pro Day, and many players may have boosted their stock with their performances.
They kicked off the week of workouts Monday morning, with Thaddeus Dixon and Marcus Allen as the main names to watch on the field.
Thaddeus Dixon
While Dixon elected not to participate in all drills, he was able to lean on his combine numbers for events like the vertical and broad jump. He performed by running through a couple of drills and only testing one 40-yard dash.
Coming off an injury-riddled season in 2025, the benefit was mainly in his ability to just get in front of scouts at the pro day. Dixon excelled in his 2024 season, where he put up forty-three tackles, one interception, and ten passes deflected.
Dixon spoke to the media as well about the benefits he saw from his pro day performance:
"I had a lot of good conversations, got to talk to a lot of scouts," Dixon said. "Same scouts, I've been seeing since the Senior Bowl and down there in Indy at the combine. So, a lot of familiar faces."
Dixon has been working to boost his draft stock as much as possible, and he is currently projected as a day two pick, with the expectation that his name will be called in the third round.
Marcus Allen
Marcus Allen was another Tar Heel who looked to raise his stock at his pro day. Allen has been a Tar Heel his entire collegiate career, and like Dixon, was also invited to the 2026 NFL combine in Indianapolis.
At the combine, Allen performed well by running a 4.50 40-yard dash at his size and weight and jumped a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump. All decent numbers that should raise his draft stock.
The pro day again was a good opportunity to get in front of scouts and show them the size and length he brings to the table as a cornerback.
Allen has been a long, physical cornerback for the Tar Heels, who racked up 22 pass deflections and 3 interceptions in his four-year tenure at North Carolina.
Currently, Allen is projected to be a later-day pick, ranging from the 6th to 7th round, with the chance to be a priority undrafted free agent.
Both Dixon and Allen have put in the work to make their dreams of making it to the league a reality, and draft day cannot come soon enough for both of them.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.