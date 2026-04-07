UNC Players Who Improved NFL Draft Stock at Pro Day

The Tar Heels recently held their 2026 Pro Day, and many players may have boosted their stock with their performances.

They kicked off the week of workouts Monday morning, with Thaddeus Dixon and Marcus Allen as the main names to watch on the field.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thaddeus Dixon

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

While Dixon elected not to participate in all drills, he was able to lean on his combine numbers for events like the vertical and broad jump. He performed by running through a couple of drills and only testing one 40-yard dash.

Coming off an injury-riddled season in 2025, the benefit was mainly in his ability to just get in front of scouts at the pro day. Dixon excelled in his 2024 season, where he put up forty-three tackles, one interception, and ten passes deflected.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (DB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dixon spoke to the media as well about the benefits he saw from his pro day performance:

"I had a lot of good conversations, got to talk to a lot of scouts," Dixon said. "Same scouts, I've been seeing since the Senior Bowl and down there in Indy at the combine. So, a lot of familiar faces."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (DB08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Dixon has been working to boost his draft stock as much as possible, and he is currently projected as a day two pick, with the expectation that his name will be called in the third round.

Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen was another Tar Heel who looked to raise his stock at his pro day. Allen has been a Tar Heel his entire collegiate career, and like Dixon, was also invited to the 2026 NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Marcus Allen (DB02) speaks to members of the media at the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

At the combine, Allen performed well by running a 4.50 40-yard dash at his size and weight and jumped a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump. All decent numbers that should raise his draft stock.

The pro day again was a good opportunity to get in front of scouts and show them the size and length he brings to the table as a cornerback.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Marcus Allen (DB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen has been a long, physical cornerback for the Tar Heels, who racked up 22 pass deflections and 3 interceptions in his four-year tenure at North Carolina.

Currently, Allen is projected to be a later-day pick, ranging from the 6th to 7th round, with the chance to be a priority undrafted free agent.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels cornerback Thaddeus Dixon (1) catches the football in the air over NC State Wolfpack linebacker AJ Richardson (15) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Both Dixon and Allen have put in the work to make their dreams of making it to the league a reality, and draft day cannot come soon enough for both of them.