Why Belichick, North Carolina Football May Ultimately Fail
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Where were you when you first heard the news that Bill Belichick, the greatest coach in NFL history, was about to embark on a new journey at 72 years old as the new head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels?
It is one of the most shocking hires in Tar Heel and college football history. After spending a year in the media, Belichick took the opportunity with a soon-to-be-$48 million operating budget to help North Carolina football become one of the standard-bearers in the sport. Now, two years older, with a healthy budget still intact, things don't look good for Belichick.
A 4-8 record, with multiple losses by double-digit scores, a lack of chemistry on the roster, roughly 70 new players, and drama on and off the field for North Carolina led to one of the most disappointing and embarrassing years in the football program's history. In the end, the broken promises may lead to Belichick's departure from the university.
Belichick and North Carolina May Become One of the Biggest Failures in the NIL/Transfer Portal Era
There are several reasons why Belichick has many doubters heading into the 2026 season. For the second year in a row, there was another shift of new talent across the board, whether on the coaching staff (the notable hire of Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator) or the roster (roughly 50 new players added this offseason).
When you have this many moving parts across consecutive seasons, there are bound to be issues with connection and chemistry amongst coaches and players alike. In some ways, it's hard to blame Belichick and General Manager Michael Lombardi: they are building the program from scratch, and in most cases, that takes time, something they don't have.
As I mentioned, there was off-field drama that involved Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. However, it is not my place to analyze a personal relationship, nor am I a PEOPLE's Magazine writer wanting to invade the space of this specific relationship. The purpose of this piece is to criticize what has gone wrong for North Carolina football, period.
In the NIL era, rebuilding a roster from scratch would work for a Group of Five program, not a school with high expectations in every sport like North Carolina. Talent retention is tough in the NIL and transfer portal times we live in, as Belichick and Lombardi have seen firsthand for the last couple of seasons.
Yet, what gets me is the broken promises of UNC football becoming the "33rd franchise" for NFL teams. Zero Tar Heels players were taken this April in the NFL Draft, though a handful landed on teams as camp bodies or for legitimate competition. You don't deserve to be anointed with that title for your program when you couldn't develop a player good enough to be one of 250-plus individuals lucky enough to say they were drafted by the NFL.
You're not Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Indiana—schools that were NFL factories this offseason: you're North Carolina, a program that fails to meet its gaudy expectations year in and year out with whoever is the coach. In some cases, this falls on the school administration and the current state of UNC athletics leadership for not going through the proper channels and hiring processes to reach the decision to hire Belichick, though this is a topic for another day.
Belichick May Thrive in 2026, but His Failures Could Become More Obvious
Belichick and North Carolina may fail because of the constant turnover on his staff and the roster, and another season of bad chemistry and ripped-up promises. Truthfully, I do believe that the Tar Heels will be better in 2026—maybe not 10-wins better, but they were a handful of points away from making a bowl game last year, which drastically changes the tone of Belichick's first season.
One way or another, Belichick will either prove his employers right or wrong this season. Expectations should be much lower than last year, and no one should be surprised if it all comes crashing down. For Tar Heels fans, expect the worst and hope for the best.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft