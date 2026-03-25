Belichick Impressed With North Carolina's Progress
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Following a 4-8 campaign last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a pivotal offseason, with Bill Belichick entering his second year as the team's head coach.
While speaking with the media on Tuesday, Belichick addressed several fronts, including his offensive coordinator and quarterback situations. In 2025, the 73-year-old head coach inherited a coaching staff that included individuals who would not be returning next season.
One of those members was former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who Belichick fired shortly after last season, and was replaced by Bobby Petrino. Belichick specified Petrino's role and responsibilities.
Belichick's Thoughts
- “Bobby [Petrino] will call it, and I’d say foundationally, a lot of the things he did at Arkansas or even going back to Louisville," Belichick said. “I’ve known Bobby for a long time. Several of our coaches have worked for him, and so I’d say there’s all overall pretty good chemistry on the staff."
- “I think a lot of things that he did are similar to what we did in New England," Belichick continued. "So, the merger of those really is - they’re not the same - but there’s definitely similarities in concepts and so forth, so we’ve had a pretty easy time getting on the same page."
Belichick explained that Petrino's system will allow a smooth transition from last year's scheme, maintaining a certain level of continuity in communication and formations.
- “He’s been great to work with, and I think he’s got a great grasp of offensive football and certainly familiar with his system on how to call it, and the adjustments that he makes with it, and so forth," Belichick explained.
- "And so I’d say it’s probably going to be similar to the relationship I had with Josh McDaniels, you know, as an offensive coordinator, where it’s, they’re calling it, they’re running it, but there are certain things that you know we’re going to collaborate on, and you know that’s what it’ll be."
QB Uncertainty
North Carolina's quarterback room will feature several newcomers, which will provide the Tar Heels with much-needed depth at a position filled with ambiguity.
- “They’re all a little bit different," Belichick began. "[Taron] Dickens isn’t here, so we’ll see what that is. Miles [O’Neill] had an outstanding high school career at the Hun School, went to Texas A&M, didn’t get a lot of playing time there, and he’ll get an opportunity here."
- “Billy Edwards [Jr.] has played a lot, had a really good year at Maryland in 2024," Belichick continued. "Similar to Max Johnson, was hurt early in the season last year like Max was in 2024, and so this is his extra year, and he’s excited to start here and see what that brings."
- “And then Tori [Au’Tori Newkirk] with a year under his belt after a good freshman season," Belichick explained. "Tori didn’t get here until June last year so, you know, he was a little bit behind from that standpoint, but he’s worked hard and caught up. And you know, he’ll be competitive as well. And Travis [Burgess] is coming along. We’ll see how that goes, but he’s doing more each day, and so we’ll see how that all plays out."
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.