Belichick Impressed With North Carolina's Progress

Following a 4-8 campaign last season, the North Carolina Tar Heels are entering a pivotal offseason, with Bill Belichick entering his second year as the team's head coach.

While speaking with the media on Tuesday, Belichick addressed several fronts, including his offensive coordinator and quarterback situations. In 2025, the 73-year-old head coach inherited a coaching staff that included individuals who would not be returning next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

One of those members was former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who Belichick fired shortly after last season, and was replaced by Bobby Petrino . Belichick specified Petrino's role and responsibilities.

Belichick's Thoughts

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“Bobby [Petrino] will call it, and I’d say foundationally, a lot of the things he did at Arkansas or even going back to Louisville," Belichick said. “I’ve known Bobby for a long time. Several of our coaches have worked for him, and so I’d say there’s all overall pretty good chemistry on the staff."

“I think a lot of things that he did are similar to what we did in New England," Belichick continued. "So, the merger of those really is - they’re not the same - but there’s definitely similarities in concepts and so forth, so we’ve had a pretty easy time getting on the same page."

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino and quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Belichick explained that Petrino's system will allow a smooth transition from last year's scheme, maintaining a certain level of continuity in communication and formations.

“He’s been great to work with, and I think he’s got a great grasp of offensive football and certainly familiar with his system on how to call it, and the adjustments that he makes with it, and so forth," Belichick explained.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"And so I’d say it’s probably going to be similar to the relationship I had with Josh McDaniels, you know, as an offensive coordinator, where it’s, they’re calling it, they’re running it, but there are certain things that you know we’re going to collaborate on, and you know that’s what it’ll be."

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

QB Uncertainty

North Carolina's quarterback room will feature several newcomers, which will provide the Tar Heels with much-needed depth at a position filled with ambiguity.

“They’re all a little bit different," Belichick began. "[Taron] Dickens isn’t here, so we’ll see what that is. Miles [O’Neill] had an outstanding high school career at the Hun School, went to Texas A&M, didn’t get a lot of playing time there, and he’ll get an opportunity here."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

“Billy Edwards [Jr.] has played a lot, had a really good year at Maryland in 2024," Belichick continued. "Similar to Max Johnson, was hurt early in the season last year like Max was in 2024, and so this is his extra year, and he’s excited to start here and see what that brings."