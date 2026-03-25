North Carolina's Jordan Shipp Understands Magnitude of Next Season

This time of year typically revolves around March Madness, but with the North Carolina Tar Heels being eliminated in the first round, it is the perfect time to shift the focus to the football program's spring practices, which kicked off on Tuesday.

Before practice, head coach Bill Belichick and several players spoke to the media, including standout wide receiver Jordan Shipp . Following the loss to North Carolina State in the season finale, Shipp stated that he would return to Chapel Hill in 2026. The junior receiver did indeed return to North Carolina and discussed the importance of staying during his press conference on Tuesday.

Shipp's Thoughts

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"Graduating from the University of North Carolina is a huge accomplishment. There aren't too many people who can say they've done that." Shipp said. "You look at football; it didn't really make sense for me to leave. This is where I want to be, I love Carolina."

Last season , Belichick's arrival stole headlines, but the 73-year-old head coach was entering a situation without prior experience in establishing a culture with collegiate athletes. Shipp explained how there is more continuity heading into this season.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"Having that camaraderie already built, that friendship, trust, and leadership that was here last year, that's [going to] help us and has already put us light-years ahead of where we were last year," Shipp explained.

Shipp is a veteran player who has been around the program for multiple years, which is not common in today's college landscape with NIL. Nonetheless, Shipp understands his role as a leader on this year's roster.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown as Richmond Spiders defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"My biggest thing is making sure I'm an outlet that guys know they can come to," Shipp said. "Just letting them know that this is [going to] be a lot of their first college practices, letting them know not to be nervous and just go play football. You're [going to] make mistakes, you're a freshman, but this is the time to make those mistakes."

Veteran Presene Is Key

Ever since joining the program, the 6-foot-2, 189-pound receiver's talent has been apparent, but it took Shipp a while to establish himself in the offense. Last season, Shipp emerged as a true go-to option, recording 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns with subpar quarterback play. Shipp expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to become a face of the program.

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images