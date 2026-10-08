Biggest Takeaways From UNC Initial Week 6 Injury Report

Losing the first two games in ACC play has put immense pressure on the North Carolina Tar Heels.

That starts on Saturday, as the Tar Heels look to avoid a three-game losing streak against an undermanned Pittsburgh Panthers team. Starting quarterback Mason Heintschel is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Pittsburgh's win over Virginia Tech last week. While Pittsburgh is clearly hampered without its starting signal caller, the Tar Heels are also dealing with a slew of ailments. Here is North Carolina's injury report heading into this pivotal matchup, and the biggest takeaways.

Isaiah Johnson - Questionable

Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) runs from University of North Carolina defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (0) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive tackle exited early in the loss against Notre Dame. Johnson has been a key cog on the defensive line, starting all four games while recording 12 tackles during that span. Johnson may have an uphill battle to play on Saturday.

Jaylen Harvey - Questionable

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates with linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harvey has made an immediate impact since transferring from Penn State this offseason, recording 16 total tackles (13 solo and five for loss) and two sacks through four games. His absence would prove costly, especially if Johnson is also out.

Peyton Waters - Questionable

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Peyton Waters (7) reacts in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's secondary may have the most depth of any unit on the roster. That said, Waters has started all four games, lining up at both cornerback and safety, showing his versatility. Although Pittsburgh is starting fifth-year quarterback Holden Geriner, the Tar Heels need to have their entire allotment of defensive backs.

Jordan Hall - Questionable

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Jordan Hall (66) pairs up with Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Amare Adams (95) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina losing its starting left tackle for a second consecutive game would be problematic. Hall's absence against Notre Dame elevated Cristian Alvarez into the starting lineup last weekend. We could see the Tar Heels deploying a similar starting offensive line in Week 6.

Main Takeaways

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beating Pittsburgh is attainable with Heintschel out, but North Carolina could be without multiple starters, including the aforementioned players. It's concerning that three of these players are in the trenches on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Melkart Abou Jaoude not being on the injury report is good news, but this defensive line could be a makeshift group in a must-win game this weekend.

In total, the Tar Heels have 11 players listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh. While it's unlikely all of them will miss, North Carolina's depth could be tested in Week 6. It goes without saying that head coach Bill Belichick and this team can't afford to be short-handed against the Panthers, who are ranked No. 25 in the country.