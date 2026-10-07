UNC Mailbag: Narratives Heading Into Week 6 Matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels' quick start evaporated once conference play began, as they have lost their opening two games against ACC opposition.

This weekend's matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers feels like a must-win game , given the circumstances that we will address here shortly. By opening the season with two victories, the questions about the program's trajectory were hushed. However, those doubts have re-emerged. With that in mind, here are some questions surrounding the Tar Heels heading into Week 6.

Does Pittsburgh’s Quarterback Situation Open the Door for UNC?

Oct 2, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh's starting quarterback Mason Heintschel suffered a torn ACL in last week's 35-33 win over Virginia Tech. In five games, the sophomore signal caller had accumulated 1,304 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception, while completing 66.2 percent of his attempts. With Heintschel out for the season, the Panthers' offense is primed to take a major step back.

You can have a lot of concerns about the Tar Heels, but one strong component of the team this season has been the defense. We saw this unit struggle against Notre Dame, but that's with CJ Carr at quarterback, an elite offensive line, and a strong rushing attack. Pittsburgh will start Holden Geriner, who has attempted 26 passes throughout his five-year career. The Tar Heels' defense has an opportunity to impose its will in this contest.

Will North Carolina Make a Quarterback Change With a Loss?

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (5) pressures in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A major reason the Tar Heels have lost two consecutive games has been Billy Edwards Jr.'s struggles . Considering the aforementioned injury to Heintschel, North Carolina should be confident on Saturday, despite Pittsburgh being 5-0 heading into Week 6.

As underwhelming as Edwards Jr. has been through the first four weeks, the Tar Heels have the edge at quarterback. There's no excuse for the Wisconsin transfer to be serviceable in this game. If the Tar Heels fall short and Edwards Jr. is the main reason, head coach Bill Belichick needs to consider starting Miles O'Neill in Week 7 against Duke.

What's the Confidence Level in UNC This Week?

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates with linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a team's starting quarterback suffers a season-ending injury, it can derail the entire operation. Pittsburgh is in a vulnerable spot, and the Tar Heels have the defensive personnel to expose Heintschel's absence.

As long as Edwards Jr. is competent and the offense can string drives together throughout the game, North Carolina has every chance of winning. The Tar Heels will end their two-game skid and defeat the Panthers.